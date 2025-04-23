I just tried Margot Robbie's favourite toning tool—after just 4 weeks I've noticed more lift and definition

If I told you Margot Robbie, Jennifer Aniston and Gillian Anderson all owed their sculpted, glowing skin to one celebrity facialist, you probably wouldn’t be surprised. But what if I told you that it wasn't a person at all, but rather a skincare device that you could use in the comfort of your own home? You’d probably be intrigued, right?

Well, that’s exactly how I felt when I heard about ZIIP HALO, a tool which uses microcurrent and nanocurrent technology to deliver everything you want from a professional standard facial without the need to step outside. Margot Robbie describes the tool as “really, really good" so you better believe I had to get my hands on one.

How does the ZIIP HALO work?

ZIIP HALO Nanocurrent™ and Microcurrent Facial Toning Device £379.99 at ZIIP Beauty UK

“The ZIIP HALO is a tool designed to harness the full spectrum of Microcurrent and Nanocurrent™ intensities, providing a truly comprehensive approach to skincare,” said Melanie Simon, ZIIP Co-founder, when I quizzed her on the device earlier this month. “The dual waveform technology uses both high-intensity Microcurrent, which stimulates collagen production, lifting and sculpting the skin for an instantly more toned appearance. Meanwhile, our unique Nanocurrent™ is the key to long-term skin health, smoothing fine lines and boosting radiance for lasting results.”

In practice, what this means is that when the tool is passed over the skin, it uses two forms of low-level electrical current to target a multitude of skin concerns. “It’s this combination of advanced waveforms that sets the ZIIP HALO apart [from other tools],” Simon continued. "Providing both immediate and enduring benefits for healthier, more radiant skin.”

A beauty editors honest review of the ZIIP Halo

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

Of course, after hearing the claims from Simon, I knew I had to put the ZIIP HALO to the test myself. I’ve now been using the device for just over a month, and so, it’s time to share my thoughts.

Firstly, allow me to talk about the device itself. While the ZIIP HALO isn’t the first microcurrent device I’ve tried (having previously put the NuFace Trinity+ to the test), it’s definitely the most compact. Sitting easily in the palm of my hand, the ZIIP HALO looks and feels like a mini Apple computer mouse with two silver dots around the size of a 2p coin on one side. These are the transmitters which send the micro and nano currents through the skin, and let me tell you, although they look unassuming, they’re anything but.

Alongside the device, you also get a 50ml tube of the ZIIP Electric Complex Conductive Gel. This solution needs to be applied to the skin ahead of use to allow the electrical currents to pass through. Unlike other activator gels I’ve tried, ZIIP’s version is incredibly light, feeling more like a serum on the skin. It’s slightly tacky yet absorbs easily as you treat, so you’re left with minimal residue after using the device.

When you first turn on your ZIIP HALO, it’s automatically set to ‘The Lift’, a 4-minute treatment which sculpts and, you guessed it, lifts. “To get the most out of your ZIIP [however], downloading the app is a must,” Simon told me, “the app allows you to fully customise your experience based on your unique skin needs.” On it, you’ll find easy-to-follow videos guiding you through different facials, from full face treatments to targeted tutorials for the lips, eyes, brows and more.

How to use the ZIIP HALO

As I mentioned, before using your ZIIP HALO, it’s important to apply the conductive gel. Apply it all over your face, including your jawline. Then, select your treatment from the app. It will connect to the device via Bluetooth and sync your routine.

To begin, simply press the device into the skin and follow the tutorial. The micro and nano currents will feel like small vibrations which buzz as you move through the treatment. As you hit certain points in your face, most notably near the teeth or bones, you may notice a slight twitch - don’t worry, this is just the currents activating muscles in your face. “If you’re ever unsure about what direction to move your device, just remember to move up and out,” Simon told me, as this will give you a lifted appearance.

My final thoughts

After using the ZIIP Halo for just over a month, I must say I’m impressed. I’ve followed The Lift tutorial every two to three days, and not only is it incredibly easy to follow, but even though it’s only a four-minute routine, I feel like it’s targeting all my main skin concerns from contouring my cheekbones to smoothing forehead lines.

After around a month of use, my forehead lines definitely looked less noticeable, and I felt like it was easier to define my cheekbones when contouring my make-up. “The biggest tip I share with anyone is to be consistent,” said Simon. “Commit to regular use to see real, lasting results with your ZIIP HALO.” With that in mind, I’ll be keeping my routine up, and I’m excited to see how my skin continues to improve.