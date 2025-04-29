I tried Sofia Grainge’s go-to lymphatic drainage massage - and the results were astonishing

When you hear the words “body sculpting,” it’s easy to feel a twinge of unease. That kind of language, often wrapped up in unrealistic ideals, can feel more punishing than empowering. But what if a treatment associated with red carpet prep and supermodel selfies could actually offer relief, relaxation, and a renewed connection to your body?

Step forward, Brazilian Lymphatic Drainage Massage, a technique which has risen to fame via our TikTok feeds and which is favoured by the likes of Sophia Grainge, Jessica Alba and Kourtney Kardashian. Known for its immediate sculpting effects, what’s often missed is the power this treatment has to improve digestion, circulation, and emotional well-being.

To understand how the treatment works, we first need to understand the lymphatic system. Our body’s natural detox network, the NHS website describes it as a network of channels and glands which flush out waste, fight infection, and maintain fluid balance across your body. Importantly, and unlike the circulatory system, the lymphatic system doesn’t have a pump like the heart, which is why it relies on movement, breath and touch to keep it flowing.

That’s where lymphatic drainage massage comes in. Manually stimulating the lymphatic system helps to flush excess fluid and toxins from our bodies, or so the research suggests.

It's important to note that as a Health Writer, I don't believe in fad wellness trends, and I certainly don't think that a singular massage will transform your body. That said, as one of the 20% of women who suffer from regular, painful bloating, I’ll admit that I’ve become mesmerised by watching the videos on TikTok. You can almost feel the fluid tension melting away through the screen, and I was keen to find out if it could feel as good as it looks.

My TikTok deep dive led me to discover that there's not just one style of lymphatic drainage massage out there. With so many options and promises available, I wanted to understand what makes the A Listers drawn to the Brazilian method, and one woman in particular? What makes Rebecca Faria , and her signature Detox by Rebecca method , the go-to for red carpet prep and real-life results?

I decided to try out the treatment, so keep scrolling for my honest review, and if you're keen to tackle bloating from home, don't skip our guides to what causes bloating, not to mention the best yoga flows for bloating to keep your system moving.

I tried Sophia Grainge's lymphatic drainage method - and am honestly blown away

What is the Sophia Grainge lymphatic drainage method?

Unlike most lymphatic drainage massages, The Detox by Rebecca Method is rooted in Brazilian traditions, applying pace and pressure to both relax and energise the body, explains Faria. “Where other methods focus on lymph movement, the Brazilian technique uses rhythmic, firm-but-gentle movements that actually stimulate the lymphatic system, with a flow that keeps the treatment therapeutic.”

But with a Master's degree in Integrative Wellness and further study in Oriental Medicine, Faria’s method moves beyond the traditional Brazilian method. “What makes the Detox by Rebecca Method so unique is how much intention and depth is behind it,” explains Brazilian Lymphatic Drainage specialist, Olivia Johnson. "Blending the traditional Brazilian method with years of study in integrative wellness, the treatment incorporates additional elements not seen in traditional approaches, such as dry cupping and specialised machines which stimulate the lymphatic system further, leading to deepened results.”

What are the benefits of trying the Sophia Grainge lymphatic drainage method?

I’d heard plenty about the body sculpting effects of the treatment, but as someone who has struggled with hormonal imbalance and bloating, I was curious to understand whether the treatment could have a real impact on overall wellbeing.

“The method really blends wellness with aesthetics,” explains Hadda Akrim , Facialist and Skin Expert, “but the benefits go beyond body sculpting. By reducing inflammation and promoting skin regeneration, lymphatic drainage can help with swelling reduction, improvements in skin tone and texture, as well as speeding up healing post-surgery or injury.”

Johnson concurs. “It’s not a one-size-fits-all approach, it’s a custom treatment designed to meet the individual where they are. Whether a client is dealing with hormonal imbalances, post-surgery recovery, stress, or just wants to feel more connected to their body, lymphatic drainage can help to reset the nervous system, improve digestion, regulate hormones, and bring a sense of emotional release.”

As for Faria, she assures me that “the physical results are really just the cherry on top. We focus on deep, internal healing by supporting the immune system, improving circulation and metabolism, helping to regulate hormones and bringing more mental clarity. It’s a full-body reset that affects how you feel and how you show up in the world.”

Who is the Sofia Grainge lymphatic drainage method best for?

Before embarking on my own treatment, I wanted to find out whether lymphatic drainage works for everyone. It’s a question I put to Johnson, who explains that, “because each session is tailored to the individual, it’s safe and effective for a wide range of people and body types. It’s especially effective for those struggling with bloating, water retention, hormonal imbalances, fatigue, or who just want to feel more connected to their body. It’s also incredibly supportive during key phases of life like postpartum recovery, post-surgery healing, and times of high stress or burnout.”

That said, she does caution that there are some cases where the treatment should be avoided. “This method is about supporting the body, not stressing it”, she says, “so in cases where someone has an active infection, unmanaged heart or kidney conditions, is currently undergoing chemotherapy, pregnancy or certain operations, we always advise that they consult their doctor before considering treatment.”

What does the current science on the method say?

The celebrity clientele and TikTok videos might speak for themselves, but is there real science behind the soothing strokes?

Though research in the field is certainly still evolving and more clinical studies are needed, there is some evidence to show that manual lymphatic drainage can enhance circulation and support the body’s natural detoxification process by increasing lymphatic flow and reducing fluid retention. Beyond the physical, it’s also thought that the technique can have a broader impact on energy and lightness in the body.

I tried out Sophia Grainge's lymphatic drainage method for the first time - and here’s my honest thoughts

For my own treatment, I booked in with Johnson, who is the only UK therapist trained in the Detox by Rebecca Method. Based in London, I’d discovered her through Instagram, after a fellow journalist I follow was raving about her treatment.

At the time, I was experiencing particularly bad bloating and was trying to rebalance my hormones after years of overexercising and high stress, which had led my periods to disappear altogether. We started with a long chat, where Johnson asked about my symptoms, routines and how I sleep (pretty well, provided I have my Spotify playlist of deep delta waves on the go). She then went on to explain everything she’d be doing in detail, which, as someone who likes to know what’s happening to her body, I really appreciated.

The treatment itself began with my legs. Johnson used firm, rhythmic strokes to manually stimulate the lymph flow, then brought out a vacuuming device (think gentle suction, not full Dyson) to help move the fluid through the body. The key, she explained, is direction: you have to follow the natural pathways of the lymphatic system, or the fluid doesn’t drain properly.

We then moved onto my stomach, which was the area I was most nervous about. It’s where I carry all my bloating, and I had primed myself to expect quite intense pressure and some discomfort, but it was actually very soothing. What I didn’t expect? The sounds. My stomach started making some seriously interesting gurgling noises, which Johnson reassured me was totally normal, and is just the sound of fluid beginning to move again, which showed that my treatment was working. She also explained that it’s common to need the loo mid-treatment, as fluid is literally being flushed through your system.

Ashleigh trying the Detox by Rebecca massage (Image credit: Ashleigh Spiliopoulou)

Next came my back and arms, where Johnson used dry cupping to draw fluid away from the organs. I’ve had cupping before, so I wasn’t fazed, but I can see how someone new to it might find the sensation a little odd. It’s a tight pull, like someone’s pinching your skin with a water glass. Johnson explained that the colour left behind by each cup shows how much fluid is stored around that area.

Ashleigh's back after the massage (Image credit: Ashleigh Spiliopoulou)

The final stage of the treatment was my face and neck, and by this point, I was so relaxed I could’ve stayed even longer than the full three hours. Once finished, Johnson left me to get dressed whilst she made me a herbal detox tea, and gave me some post-treatment advice: drink lots of water and avoid caffeine for a few days, so the lymphatic system can do its thing.

The immediate results were mindblowing. I’d walked in feeling sluggish, heavy-legged and puffy and left feeling lighter, clear-headed and energised. I looked visibly less bloated, especially around my stomach and side, and that night, I slept like a baby. I also felt weirdly emotional for a few hours post-treatment, but Johnson reassured me that this is common as the body processes everything.

Three weeks on, and I can’t say that just one treatment has changed my life, but something has definitely shifted. My bloating is more manageable, I feel more energised, and perhaps most importantly, the experience has been a catalyst for lifestyle change. I’ve since adopted a few of Johnson's at-home recommendations, such as switching to decaf coffee, increasing my water intake to two to three litres daily, and lying with my legs up against the wall for five minutes before bed. They are small habits, but I do feel that they have made a big difference to how I feel physically and emotionally.

Would I go back? Absolutely. Not because I think that lymphatic drainage offers a magical cure, but because it reminded me how good my body is supposed to feel - and how much better I function when I actually listen to it.

Interested in implementing some home habits to help your lymphatic system? Read on for Olivia's top tips.

5 best at home lymphatic drainage tips, from a certified specialist

While regular massages are a lovely and effective way to support lymphatic flow, they’re not always practical or affordable. According to Johnson, these easy habits are a great place to start if you’re looking to boost your lymphatic health at home.

Gently massage your stomach daily in a clockwise direction around the belly button

Drink two to three litres of water per day

Minimise and avoid caffeine where possible

Incorporate daily movement and stretching to keethe p lymph fluid moving efficiently

Lie with your legs elevated for 5-15 minutes per day, as gravity plays a significant role in the movement of lymph fluid towards the lymph nodes

Aim for 8 hours of sleep per night, and ensure you're building in time to wind down from technology before getting into bed

Try tongue scraping in the morning and evening, as this helps to remove toxins from the mouth before they are reabsorbed

