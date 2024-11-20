After years of fighting blemishes, this LED mask has eased my battle with acne and is worth every penny

At 32, a beauty editor, and someone who thought they had their skincare routine down, I never expected to go through another acne bout. But alas, being in this industry often means experimenting with ingredients and formulations that may not agree with you, and after a year or so on Tretinoin, I finally decided it was just too strong for me after experiencing months of extreme dryness and breakouts.

On a journey to heal my skin (including that ever-important barrier), I needed to find products to soothe the dryness and treat spots in a gentle way. For the latter, I finally decided to get my hands on a hard-working LED face mask specifically designed for acne-prone skin. This is where my love affair with the Currentbody Anti-Blemish LED Light Therapy Face Mask began. If you're thinking of investing, here's what you need to know from my firsthand experience.

How does the CurrentBody acne LED mask work?

CurrentBody is undeniably an industry-leader in light therapy at-home tools. But the brand is perhaps best known for its LED Light Therapy Face Mask, beloved for its use of red and infrared light to target collagen loss and thus wrinkles and fine lines. However, the device I was trying is one that's specifically designed to treat breakouts instead, using blue light (as well as red).

"With the acne mask, we added a wavelength that is away from anti-ageing," explains CurrentBody Founder, Laurence Newman. "When NASA originally discovered LED light back in the '60s, they discovered multiple wavelengths to treat different things. We maintained the red light in our original mask as studies show red light at 633nm helps calm inflammation and assists healing (often post-breakout scarring is worse than the spots themselves), then we added blue light at 415nm." It's the blue light that's crucial to those who suffer from angry blemishes as it helps to kill the bacteria inside the spots. That combination of red and light means you get a well-rounded treatment.

Currentbody Anti-Blemish LED Light Therapy Face Mask £299 at Currentbody

One of the reasons I decided to opt for this mask is because it was something I could add into my routine that was non-invasive, avoided punchy acids or strong actives that could cause my skin further upset. LED is always going to have a positive effect on the skin, spots or no spots. Newman agrees that part of the appeal comes from the fact "it can easily be used alongside your current routine to improve results."

As it features red light as well, the mask works to "reduce inflammation and increase the treatment’s overall effectiveness, making it beneficial for both inflammatory and non-inflammatory acne lesions." For this reason, it's actually a great all-rounder for most routines.

How often should you use it?

It's important to follow the specific instructions of hi-tech tools such as this one. Newman advises reaching for this three to five times a week. "Though, of course, this does depend on the severity of the acne," he adds.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We have an in-built ten-minute timer which we have proven in studies to be the optimal treatment time. Consistent use is recommended to help soothe breakouts and reduce future flare-ups."

I have found that consistency really is the key with LED face masks. Regular use is what gets you results - whether you're after a more even, glowier complexion or to tackle spots.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

A beauty editor's review

As Newman mentions, the mask has a 10-minute timer feature, meaning there's no need to worry about using it for too little or too long a-time. I really like this, as I combined the ten-minute treatment with a little meditation session; you must either wear the accompanying protective glasses or keep eyes closed, meaning you can't reach for your phone. Because of this, it became an enjoyable part of my evenings.

The mask feels relatively comfortable on, although I didn't find my features to exactly match up with the correct holes very well. The head strap is easy to use and feels fine on the back of the head, while the attached controller simply has one button to turn the device on or off, making it ideal for beginners.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

I have of course been taking other steps in my skincare routine to minimise my breakouts, but I do feel this has helped and with consistent use, it will continue to do so. I think it has helped to slightly reduce the appearance of my older, healing spots that are now more scar-like, too.

All-in-all, I think this is a brilliant LED option if acne prevention and treatment is your goal, rather than something anti-ageing. At £299, it's of course an investment, but not one that feels outlandish given its results and longevity.