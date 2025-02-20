This stripped-back skincare brand has everything my problematic skin needs—all hail these 8 products

If you have any interest in skincare, I'm sure you're familiar with Dr Sam's products. After seeing countless rave reviews of the brand online, I knew I had to bulk out my collection and see if these products could sort out my acne-prone, uneven, combination skin—and spoiler alert, I have been seriously impressed.

First established in 2018 by dermatologist Dr Sam Bunting, the brand is all about no-nonsense products that work. If you've become fatigued with overly complex product descriptions or feel like you're getting skincare burnout with the amount of 'miracle' solutions being marketed to you every day, Dr Sam's will help you strip your routine back to basics and give your complexion what it needs.

A little bit of background on my skin: I have suffered from pretty bad acne since I was a teenager, and though a bout of Accutane was a huge help, I still get regular breakouts. I also have combination skin and a pretty uneven tone, so there's a lot that needs addressing in my everyday skincare routine. However, I'm very mindful that combining too many products and actives will inevitably do more harm than good.

With that said, I'm adopting a 'less is more' approach to my skin this year, and Dr Sam's seems to sum up that mentality without compromising on hard-working ingredients. After testing several products from the Dr Sam's range, these are the products I highly recommend that deliver—and have made a noticeable difference in my skin. Whether you're on the hunt for the best moisturiser for your skin type, a suncream suitable for year-round wear, or the best gentle cleanser that won't break the bank, I will bet money that you'll be impressed by this range.

Is Dr. Sam a real dermatologist?

Yes, Dr Sam is a qualified dermatologist—and you can even book an appointment at one of her clinics. Generally speaking, I find Dr-led skincare brands to be the most reliable and least gimmicky, so I feel that I'm putting my skin in safe hands. Dr Sam's strikes the ideal balance between powerful products and an affordable price point, all informed by her personal knowledge and experience as a working dermatologist.

Best Dr Sam's products for all skin concerns

1. Dr Sam's Flawless Cleanser

Dr Sam's Flawless Cleanser Reasons to buy + Gives a truly clean feeling + Non-comedogenic and fragrance-free + Suitable for all skin types Reasons to avoid - May be slightly drying on very dehydrated skin types

I truly believe a skincare routine means nothing without a hard-working cleanser, so finding one that gives your skin what it needs is imperative. As someone with problematic skin I have tried countless cleansers over the years, and it takes a lot to impress me—but this cleanser did that after just one use. This is truly a masterclass in what the best cleanser should be: gentle, fragrance-free, thoroughly cleansing, and simple.

It's water-based and formulated with aloe vera for its antibacterial and calming properties, as well as Allantoin which soothes sensitive skin and helps it to tolerate actives better, so it does good for your skin whilst cleaning. It also promises to thoroughly cleanse your skin in just one minute, and as someone who can be pretty lazy with my nighttime cleanse, this was music to my ears.

The only person I could imagine not getting on with this cleanser would be someone with extremely dry, eczema-prone skin who would need something extra moisturising, but to anyone else, you cannot go wrong with this.

2. Dr Sam's Flawless Nightly Serum

(Image credit: Sephora)

Dr Sam's Flawless Nightly Serum Reasons to buy + Resurfaces skin texture + Clears pores and calms blemishes + Can be used every day Reasons to avoid - Not for those new to retinoids

If you're yet to find the best retinol serum for your skin type, look no further. What I look for in a retinol is a formula that my skin can tolerate, that doesn't give me a huge purge breakout and doesn't leave my face feeling tight and dry after use, which this serum more than delivers. It's a 2% Granactive Retinoid® which clears pores, smooths lines, and improves skin clarity without any irritation. It also contains 5% Azelaic Acid to tackle pigmentation and redness, as well as 1% Bakuchiol which helps with blemishes.

Although the brand recommends starting with one application every other night, you can build up to everyday use, which I have done without any issues. The formula dries down quickly on the skin and I find I only need one pump to cover my whole face, so a little goes a long way. In the short time I have been using this product I have noticed my blemishes and red marks disappear, as well as much more refined skin texture. It also comes at a very reasonable price point, which isn't always easy to find in a decent retinoid product.

3. Dr Sam's Flawless Moisturiser Intense

(Image credit: Sephora)

Dr Sam's Flawless Moisturiser Intense Reasons to buy + Intense barrier repair + Deeply hydrating + Doesn't clog pores Reasons to avoid - Fairly small tube

There are few things in this life I love more than a rich moisturiser, so I knew the Flawless Moisturiser Intense was going to impress me. It's suitable for all skin types and works to strengthen the skin barrier, and it's even clinically proven to suit eczema-prone skin.

I use mine after applying the Nightly Serum and it's the ideal antidote that means I wake up with perfectly nourished, hydrated skin ready for make-up application. Although it's intensely hydrating (the clue is in the name) it still has a lightweight texture that sinks in quickly and leaves a gorgeous glow that isn't at all greasy. Suitable for day or night, it's a real all-rounder that will work for anyone.

4. Dr Sam's Flawless Brightly

(Image credit: Sephora)

Dr Sam's Flawless Brightly Reasons to buy + Evens skintone + Reduces redness + Suitable for daily use Reasons to avoid - Not an essential skincare step

I'll admit it: I'm extremely lazy when it comes to my morning skincare. I rarely bother with anything more than SPF before applying make-up, leaving the heavy lifting for my evening routine. However, the Brightly Serum has converted me. The lightweight cream serum is comfortable to apply and packs a serious punch by reducing redness, clearing pores, and evening skin tone, and providing a healthy glow in one step. If you're after a multi-tasking daytime product that can be worn underneath make-up, won't irritate the skin, but will still provide noticeable results, Brightly is it.

5. Dr Sam's Flawless Lip

(Image credit: Sephora)

Dr Sam's Flawless Lip Reasons to buy + Quick absorbing + No sticky feel + Lasting hydration Reasons to avoid - Texture might be too thick for some

Not all lip balms are created equal, and nothing proves that quite like Flawless Lip. The aforementioned Accutane has left me with permanently dry lips, and this is one of the very few lip balms that tackles the oppressive dehydration. It has a gorgeously thick texture that both provides moisture and keeps it locked in all day. I also find it extremely soothing on days when my lips are extra irritated or tight. If you're a lip balm fanatic or you have very tricky lips that need some TLC, this is the balm I recommend to absolutely everyone. There's also a tinted version if that's more your style.

6. Dr Sam's Flawless Daily Sunscreen

(Image credit: Sephora)

Dr Sam's Flawless Daily Sunscreen SPF 50 Reasons to buy + SPF 50 + Great under make-up + No white cast Reasons to avoid - You'll use it up quickly

Is it just me, or are SPFs getting more and more expensive? Finding one that delivers everything you need without a greasy finish, overwhelming suncream smell or extortionate price point is no mean feat, but Dr Sam has managed it. This formula is lightweight and sinks in effortlessly, it also sits very nicely under make-up. I love that it provides ample sun protection—all whilst being safe for acne-prone skin—with no pilling in sight. The only downside is that it will probably run out pretty quickly since you need to use several pumps at a time, but that's inevitable with any SPF.

7. Dr Sam's Flawless Brightly Eye Serum

(Image credit: Sephora)

Dr Sam's Flawless Brightly Eye Serum Reasons to buy + Instant brightening + Corrects dark circles + Targets fine lines Reasons to avoid - Pricey for an eye cream

As someone with chronic dark circles, I have tried a lot of brightening eye creams in my time, but this is one of my favourites. The pump packaging makes it easy to apply just the right amount, and the texture is thick and nourishing whilst being easy to rub into the skin. It's clinically proven to brighten eyes instantly, reduce dark circles in just seven days, and improve skin firmness and elasticity in 28 days, so it makes some pretty bold claims. I have definitely noticed an improvement in my dark circles since using this, and it does a brilliant job of hydrating too. It is on the pricey side for a small eye cream, but if you're after a product that targets every possible concern, it's well worth it.

8. Dr Sam's Flawless Vitamin C NAD+ Serum

(Image credit: Sephora)

Dr Sam's Flawless Vitamin C NAD+ Serum Reasons to buy + Fights UV damage + Evens skin tone + Comfortable formula Reasons to avoid - Cheaper vitamin Cs are available

This is not any ordinary vitamin C—this is vitamin C that increases NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) for healthy, vibrant skin. It essentially reboots your skin cells for a bright, youthful complexion. Plus, the 15% vitamin C Complex fights UV damage and free radicals, reduces pigmentation and targets fine lines without irritation. I love how lightweight this serum is—like all Dr Sam's products—and how well it layers with other products. It glides on effortlessly and adds instant glow, and I've noticed my pigmentation slowly lightening. It still has a vitamin C smell but it's not as strong as others on the market, and again, a little goes a long way here.