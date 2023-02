Foxy Locks FAQs

How can I get a Foxy Locks student discount?

It's back! Get the Foxy Locks student discount today after registering your active student status for 15% off your order!

Is there a Foxy Locks NHS discount?

Yes, NHS staff can receive 15% off their order with an exclusive voucher code. To take advantage of this discount, you are required to register online with a third party.

Does Foxy Locks accept PayPal?

PayPal is an accepted method of payment for any order. Other methods include SagePay, Mastercard, Visa, Maestro, Klarna, Amazon Pay and others.

How Can I Get a Foxy Locks Discount?

You can look for coupons to get a Foxy Locks discount code and save money on your order of Foxy Locks extensions in colours like Blondie, Iced Latte, Santorini Blonde, Latte Blond, Honey Spice Ombre, Mocha Toffee Ombre, and Milk Chocolate.

Does Foxy Locks Offer Free Delivery?

Yes, you can get automatic free delivery on Foxy Locks orders in the U.K. The free delivery discount applies on Foxy Locks orders of £30 or more. Customers can use free delivery when they purchase a Foxy Locks curling wand or volumizer.

How Do I Redeem a Foxy Locks Discount Code?

Foxy Locks allows you to redeem your Foxy Locks promo code upon checkout. You’ll have an option to enter the code along with your payment information and delivery address. Promo codes generally apply to all items, including a Foxy Locks ponytail.