Why You'll Love Cath Kidston!

Unique Prints for Everyday Life

A British brand that offers fun prints and exciting products to those who want to add a bit more colour into their everyday life, Cath Kidston is the expert in all things joyful. Their gifts and other items are made for real life, but they also offer a sense of whimsy that you won’t find anywhere else. Whether it’s a gingham, button spot, mismatched stripes, or a bold floral print, you’ll always find something to love!

They’re best known for hand-drawn prints, meant to spark memories or brighten a day, and you can find their patterns on a variety of items. These include handbags, leather wallets, travel accessories, stationery, outerwear, pyjamas, bedding, and children’s clothes.

The next time you want to add a little bit of joy to your closet, consider shopping with our Cath Kidston discount codes and other savings tips for the lowest prices possible. You deserve to add a little colour to your life, so grab one of their fun prints and express yourself for less today!

Shop in the Sale

How does up to 60% off sound? In the Cath Kidston sale section, customers can save on everything from mugs to comfy socks, candles, tablecloths, and countless other accessories. No matter if you’re shopping for yourself or for a gift, their range of discounted homewares and clothing is sure to have exactly what you need to succeed.

You may also shop items that were just added to their sale to stay on top of seasonal trends. We suggest that you take advantage of their filters, such as product type, colour, size, and price, to narrow down your options even more. Their sale is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself or someone special, so be sure to act fast before all of their best items sell out for good!

Cath Kidston Savings Tips

We understand that, sometimes, window shopping online can turn into a full-blown order in just a few clicks. Instead of feeling guilty about buying a brand new bookbag or mug for yourself, why not grab a Cath Kidston promo code? While you’re at it, maybe try out a few of these savings tips for even more success:

Enjoy 10% off your first order, as well as news of upcoming deals and sales, by signing up for the newsletter

Orders over £45 automatically receive free standard UK delivery

Students can save an additional 10% off, plus free delivery on all orders over £30 and free click and collect

Shop using Klarna to pay for your purchase over a period of 30 days

NHS workers can receive a 15% off Cath Kidston voucher code with their special discount

Browse by Print

With collections lovingly printed by hand, every piece from the Cath Kidston catalogue is designed to be uplifting, unique, and very wearable. If you’re one to make bold statements with your outfits, or even if you just like adding a little pizzazz to your every day with a fun tote bag or notebook, their styles are made with you in mind.

You can even shop by print to sort by colour, style, or mood. While they’re known for florals and other nature-inspired designs such as vines or butterflies, you can also find seasonal prints that are perfect for the holidays or celebrating an event like Halloween. Whatever you decide, just remember that we have plenty of Cath Kidston promo codes, and you can always utilise the savings tips we listed above for even more deals!