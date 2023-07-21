Warehouse discount codes for July 2023

FAQs

Is there Warehouse free delivery? There are two ways to get free delivery on your next order with this brand. If your order is over £50, it will automatically update to their free standard delivery option. Equally, you can sign up for Warehouse Limitless for £9.99 and secure unlimited next day delivery for an entire year (this option is usually £5.99 so you’ll be enjoying free delivery in just 2 orders).

What is Warehouse Fashion’s return policy? If you’d like to return your Warehouse order, you have up to 28 days to send your item back for a small charge of £2 (although, returns are free with Warehouse Limitless). All returned items must be in their original condition and packaging with the labels attached.

Is there a Warehouse student discount? Students can upgrade their wardrobes without maxing out their student budget. When you verify your student status with Student Beans, you’ll receive a 20% Warehouse student discount as well as free delivery.

Can I get a Warehouse Fashion NHS discount? Unfortunately, there isn’t a Warehouse NHS discount code available currently. However, we update this page regularly so keep an eye on our info for the best saving potential.

When is the next Warehouse sale? If you’re looking for a bargain, don’t forget to dive into the Warehouse sale section. With discounts of up to 70% on denim products, swimwear, accessories and more, you can dress up your closet without emptying your pockets.

Are Warehouse clothes true to size? Many reviews suggest that the majority of Warehouse clothing is fairly true to size, however, some have reported that their dresses run on the smaller size and so it’s recommended to go up a size for a better fit.

Hints and Tips

Warehouse App: You can now enjoy the perks of Warehouse Fashion thanks to their app. Not only will you have their latest products at your fingertips, but you’ll also receive app-exclusive promo codes and sales. On top of that, you’ll also receive an extra 15% Warehouse discount code when you download this brand's app.

Newsletter Deals: If you want to keep up with everything Warehouse has to offer, why not sign up for the Warehouse newsletter for all the information you could ever need? When you do, you’ll receive exclusive offers and updates regularly.

Warehouse Limitless: Warehouse Limitless is a great option for big fans of their brand. For just £9.99, you can get unlimited standard and next day delivery, next day collection, and free returns for an entire year. That’s a deal not to be sniffed at!

Shop Your Fit: Finding the right size can feel like a never-ending battle but Warehouse wants to make this as easy as possible. By filtering your shop by petite or plus sizes, you can find a myriad of looks that will fit like a glove and make your wardrobe truly shine.

How to use your Warehouse discount code

Take a look at our Warehouse discount codes and find the one that works best for you and your shopping needs. Head over to the Warehouse Fashion website and add your favourite items to the basket. When you’re happy with everything you’ve added, click the basket icon to begin the checkout process. You will see your order total along with a promo code box; this is where you can enter your Warehouse discount code. Lastly, click the ‘Apply’ button to secure your latest savings.

How do we source promo codes and deals?

We have an experienced team of 5 deal experts based in our offices in Cardiff and London, who are dedicated to finding promo codes, deals and sale highlights for Marie Claire vouchers.

Our London team keep in touch with retailers directly to get a heads up on upcoming discount codes as well as negotiate exclusive promo codes that you won’t find anywhere else. Meanwhile, our Cardiff team partners with affiliate networks and research the web to source the latest discount codes, and put them right here on our dedicated retailer pages. The offers we show you are updated at least twice a week.

To top it off, we have a Bath-based team of editors that have a background in saving money on fashion and beauty products. Using their experience and knowledge of the industry, our editors seek to offer additional ways to save at the retailer outside of using a promo code. Our FAQs and money-saving tips about each retailer are fact-checked and updated every three months.

What if my promo code doesn’t work?

We try hard to avoid listing promo codes that don’t work. To do this we:

Test the promo codes ourselves to make sure they’re valid. We don’t list unique codes that only work once. We give as much information as we can to avoid any terms and conditions trickery.

However, sometimes details change or codes expire without us knowing. If you find this to be the case, you can get in touch by emailing info@myvouchercodes.co.uk and letting us know. Alternatively, you can head to our contact page.

How do we make money?

It’s simple, we get a small percentage of the money that you spend with a brand or retailer - a commission. When you use deals and promo codes listed here at Marie Claire vouchers, we get a small share of the retailer's profit as thanks for helping them connect with a new customer. And that’s how we make money while you save money.