John Greed discount codes for March 2024

FAQs

How can I get free delivery at John Greed? Get free delivery with minimum spends on most delivery options. For example, free standard delivery is free on orders over £50. Express delivery is free for orders over £100, or next-day delivery for £200. If your order has Nomination, Thomas Sabo, ChloBo, or Coeur De Lion items, you will also get free standard delivery.

Does John Greed have a student discount? Students can get 20% off at John Greed with a valid student discount. To get this discount, you will need to sign into your Student Beans account to verify your student status. If you are an apprentice aged 16-26 years old, you can also qualify for a 20% off discount.

Can I get a discount code for Nomination at John Greed? Nomination Italy is a trending brand at John Greed. Our team will add specific codes to this page although these usually exclude Nomination or sale items. We would recommend checking each voucher’s terms and conditions to see any excluded brands.

Does John Greed have sales? Yes. Shop smart with the dedicated John Greed ‘sale’ page all year round. Our savings team has previously noted up to 50% off jewellery with this page. You can sort by bracelets, necklaces, charms, earrings, women’s, men’s, or children’s sale.

What is the return policy at John Greed? Returns can be made to John Greed within 30 days of your purchase. If you purchased a sale item, this is 14 days. Your item should be returned in its original conditionand packaging with any labels still attached. If piercing jewellery has been worn or unsealed, it cannot be returned. Any engraved items can only be refunded by 50%.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter offers: Sign up for the John Greed newsletter to get the latest offers sent to your email address. You’ll also be kept up-to-date on the newest jewellery and brand news. To sign up, go to the John Greed website and scroll down to the end of the page. Then, type your preferred email address into the sign-up box and click ‘subscribe’.

Free engraving: Looking to make your jewellery more sentimental and unique? John Greed offers free engraving on a selected list of jewellery. You can find this page from selecting ‘jewellery’ and then ‘engraving’ from the menu. For some items, you can upload handprint photos, text, and any instructions for the engraver.

Social competitions: Follow John Greed on its social media channels such as Instagram or Facebook. You will get posts about new sales and products, as well as the occasional giveaway competition. Previous competitions on Facebook have included a silver heart-shaped bracelet from John Greed. On Instagram, the brand has previously given one winner a £100 voucher to spend at John Greed.

Browse offers: Searching for more savings at John Greed? Check the ‘offers’ section of its website. This is where the brand lists its multi-buy jewellery and free gifts with selected orders. For example, you can get free 3 for 2 on selected Thomas Sabo jewellery. Previous free gifts have also included a free travel case for Coeur de Lion jewellery set purchases and free earrings for orders over £50 on JG Signature.

How to use your John Greed discount code

Treat yourself or a loved one to jewellery for less by browsing our John Greed discount codes. Once you’ve found a code that suits you, go to the John Greed website. Add your desired items to your basket. When you are done shopping, select the basket icon or click ‘proceed to checkout’. At the checkout page, click ‘apply discount code’ and paste your code into the promo box. Click ‘apply discount’ to enjoy your savings.

How do we source promo codes and deals?

We have an experienced team of 5 deal experts based in our offices in Cardiff and London, who are dedicated to finding promo codes, deals and sale highlights for Marie Claire vouchers.

Our London team keep in touch with retailers directly to get a heads up on upcoming discount codes as well as negotiate exclusive promo codes that you won’t find anywhere else. Meanwhile, our Cardiff team partners with affiliate networks and research the web to source the latest discount codes, and put them right here on our dedicated retailer pages. The offers we show you are updated at least twice a week.

To top it off, we have a Bath-based team of editors that have a background in saving money on fashion and beauty products. Using their experience and knowledge of the industry, our editors seek to offer additional ways to save at the retailer outside of using a promo code. Our FAQs and money-saving tips about each retailer are fact-checked and updated every three months.

What if my promo code doesn’t work?

We try hard to avoid listing promo codes that don’t work. To do this we:

Test the promo codes ourselves to make sure they’re valid. We don’t list unique codes that only work once. We give as much information as we can to avoid any terms and conditions trickery.

However, sometimes details change or codes expire without us knowing. If you find this to be the case, you can get in touch by emailing vouchers.marieclaire@futurenet.com and letting us know.

How do we make money?

t’s simple, we get a small percentage of the money that you spend with a brand or retailer - a commission. When you use deals and promo codes listed here at Marie Claire vouchers, we get a small share of the retailer's profit as thanks for helping them connect with a new customer. And that’s how we make money while you save money.