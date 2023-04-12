Watch Shop discount codes for April 2023

FAQs

How long does delivery take from Watch Shop? At Watch Shop, they have two main delivery options for you to choose from, based on what works best for you. Standard delivery to most postcodes takes 2-3 working days and costs £4.99. If you’d prefer a more speedy delivery, you can opt for next-day delivery which will arrive the next working day providing that you place your order by 4:00pm Monday to Friday, and costs £9.99.

Can I track my order from Watch Shop? Yes, you can. Once you’ve placed your order with Watch Shop, you should receive a confirmation email. This email should contain your tracking information in order for you to access more information regarding the whereabouts of your order. Please note that tracking information will only be available once your order has been dispatched, and may take up to 48 hours to be activated.

What payment methods do Watch Shop offer? At Watch Shop, they offer a wide range of payment methods for you to choose from. They accept major credit and debit cards including Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, and American Express. If these don’t quite work for you, they also accept alternative payment methods such as PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Clearpay, and Klarna.

How can I contact Watch Shop? If you need to get in touch with Watch Shop, you can contact them on the following number: 08000 248794. Their phone lines are open during office hours. Alternatively, you can head over to the Watch Shop website, scroll to the bottom of their homepage and hit the ‘Contact’ button. When you do, you’ll be able to choose between several contact options including email, live chat, online contact form, or social media.

What is the returns policy at Watch Shop? If you’re not 100% satisfied with your purchase from Watch Shop, they have a 14-day returns policy which means you’ll have up to 14 days to return your order. All items must be returned unworn, undamaged and in their original condition. They also must be in their original packaging, with all instructions, guarantees and any extras, included. Please note that earrings, belly bars, and other items of pierced jewellery are not eligible for return unless the seal is still intact.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter Offers:

Stay up to date with all of the latest news and product arrivals at Watch Shop when you sign up to their newsletter using your email address. When you do, you’ll be able to be one of the first to hear about exclusive offers and promotions, and even get notified of time-limited seasonal sales. So, if you’d like a quick and easy way to help yourself save some cash, be sure to sign up now!

Gift Sets:

Whether you’ve got an upcoming birthday, a special occasion to celebrate, or you fancy treating someone in your life just because, Watch Shop has got you covered. At Watch Shop, you’ll be able to shop their lovely gift sets where you can get high-quality products at prices you’ll love. Whether it’s a Locksley London cardholder and cufflink set for the man in your life, an Olivia Burton silver mesh watch and rose gold bracelet for an 18th birthday treat, or two pairs of beautiful gold earrings from Radley for yourself, there is sure to be something for everyone.

Clearance Section:

The next time you find yourself casually scrolling through the Watch Shop website, looking for something that might catch your eye, why not check out their super handy clearance section? When you do, you’ll be able to find beautiful, luxurious watches at fantastic discounted prices. From a Tommy Hilfiger Bank Chronograph watch for that ultimate masculine, metal look, to a STORM Seina Gold Ice Watch for that ultimate simple and timeless feel, you’ll be able to save yourself as much as 30% off. So, don’t let a strict budget stop you from treating yourself, and make sure to check it out now!

Under £30:

If you’ve got quite a strict budget, or perhaps you’re a student, Watch Shop has something special for you. On their website, they have a useful ‘Under £30’ section, which means you’ll be able to shop for watches that will work for you, without having to splash your cash. What’s more, if you time it right with one of their time-limited seasonal sales, you’ll be able to save yourself even more money, so you can enjoy your new arm candy even more, knowing that you saved yourself some cash in the process!

