Fiorelli discount codes for February 2024

FAQs

Does Fiorelli offer free delivery? Yes, when you place an order over £50 you’ll be eligible for free standard delivery which would otherwise cost £3.99.

Does Fiorelli offer next-day delivery? Yes, if you’re after a more speedy delivery option you can opt for next-day delivery which is either free of charge on orders over £80 or for £6.99 for orders less than £80. Orders placed before 12:30 pm Mon - Fri will arrive the following day.

Are Fiorelli accessories vegan? All Fiorelli products are made from faux leather. They are proud to be a cruelty-free accessories brand that does not use animal products.

What payment options are available at Fiorelli? There are several payment methods available at Fiorelli including all major credit and debit cards such as Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, and American Express, as well as PayPal and Apple Pay.

Does Fiorelli offer free returns? Yes. When you return your order through the Fiorelli site and within their 28-day returns period, you will be able to return your order free of charge.

What is the Fiorelli returns policy? At Fiorelli, they have a 28-day returns policy. You’ll have up to 28 days after your original purchase date to return your item(s). You can create a return via the Fiorelli website.

Hints and Tips:

Newsletter Offers: Sign up for the Fiorelli newsletter with a click of a button so you never miss another thing. When you do, you’ll get notified of sales, and new products, and if you’re new to Fiorelli, you’ll even get 15% off your first full-price order and an extra birthday treat for the special day. Simply head to the Fiorelli website to join.

Student Discount: Save yourself some extra money on your next Fiorelli purchase with their handy student discount. Simply verify your student status through Student Beans and enjoy 20% off with a unique discount code. Treating yourself never felt better.

Gift Card: Make someone’s day extra special by giving them the gift of choice, whatever the occasion. With Fiorelli’s gift cards, you’ll be able to show someone how much they mean to you without going over budget. Choose any amount, as little as £10 to as much as £100 and opt for an e-gift card which will arrive almost instantly via email if you’ve left things a little last minute.

Bestsellers: Take a look at the Fiorelli bestsellers section if you’re new to Fiorelli or in need of a little inspiration. You’ll be able to discover and shop for some of the most loved and most popular accessories that you are sure to adore too. That way, you’ll feel more confident making your purchase knowing that you won’t have to waste time or money making a return.

How to use your Fiorelli discount code

Experience the joy of a new accessory and save money while you do by using one of our handy Fiorelli discount codes. Once you’ve found a discount code that works for you, head over to the Fiorelli website and add your desired purchase(s) to your basket. Then, click on the basket icon in the top right corner of the Fiorelli website to head to the basket page. Enter your preferred discount code into the discount code box which you’ll find located on the right side of the page underneath your price breakdown. Hit the ‘add’ button and make sure your discount has been applied before you checkout. Enjoy your savings.

