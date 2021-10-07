Rami Malek once offered to babysit Prince Louis for Kate and William

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked-about women in the world, with her fashion influence turning small businesses into sell-out brands and her hairstyle changes sparking trends of their own.
This week, it was a conversation with No Time to Die actor Rami Malek that made headlines, with the A-lister making Kate a very sweet offer.
Yes, Rami Malek recently opened up about a previous conversation with Kate Middleton at the 2019 BAFTAs where he reportedly caught her off guard with a personal question.
‘I just looked at Princess Kate at one point, and I said, “This must be exhausting”‘, Rami recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live recently. ‘And she said, “Why?” And I said, “You just had a baby, right?” She was taken aback, and she said, “How are you doing?” And I said, “How are you?” And in the most regal, elegant way, she just, you know, gave me a look, but you could tell. Imagine dressed to the nines, have to talk to all these actors.’
He continued: ‘They’re so careful, but it was so cool, because I think I caught her off guard for a second, and had that look of, in the most elegant, professional, royal way, “Yes, it’s a lot having a kid.”‘
Malek even went on to make a very sweet offer, recalling: ‘The funniest thing about that was, I said, “You know, if you ever need a day off, some time off, I’m backup for you.” She’s like, “What do you mean?” I go, “I can babysit. You guys go out; have a good time.”‘
Well, this is lovely.