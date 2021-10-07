One A-lister recalls catching Kate Middleton off guard with a personal question

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked-about women in the world, with her fashion influence turning small businesses into sell-out brands and her hairstyle changes sparking trends of their own.

And this past few years we’ve only seen more of the Duchess of Cambridge.

She was crowned the coolest female of the moment and has been brought forward as ‘Queen-in-waiting’.

This week, it was her appearance at the No Time to Die James Bond premiere that made headlines, with Kate’s Jenny Packham dress going viral.

It was one of the leading actors, Rami Malek, who made the most news however as he opened up about a previous conversation with Kate Middleton at the 2019 BAFTAs where he reportedly caught her off guard with a personal question.

‘I just looked at Princess Kate at one point, and I said, “This must be exhausting”‘, Rami recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live recently. ‘And she said, “Why?” And I said, “You just had a baby, right?” She was taken aback, and she said, “How are you doing?” And I said, “How are you?” And in the most regal, elegant way, she just, you know, gave me a look, but you could tell. Imagine dressed to the nines, have to talk to all these actors.’

He continued: ‘They’re so careful, but it was so cool, because I think I caught her off guard for a second, and had that look of, in the most elegant, professional, royal way, “Yes, it’s a lot having a kid.”‘

