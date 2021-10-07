The Queen has welcomed some very special visitors to Windsor Castle

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Mountbatten-Windsors are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with the Queen making news in particular.

From her epic Ali G impression and the hilarious names for her Corgis over the years to the time she hid in a bush to avoid a controversial Buckingham Palace guest, Queen Elizabeth never fails to make viral news.

These past few years have been no exception, with the Queen stepping up to reassure the nation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

From giving virtual tours of her garden and being more present on social media to her speech of reassurance to the nation, the Queen has been all anyone can talk about, currently residing in Windsor Castle following the tragic death of Prince Philip.

The Queen spent the summer months in Balmoral as she does every year, returning to Windsor Castle just this month. And to mark her return to her now main home, she welcomed some very special visitors.

‘The Queen welcomed the Royal Regiment of the Canadian Artillery to Windsor Castle on Wednesday to mark the 150th anniversary of the foundation of A and B Batteries – the first regular force elements of the post-Confederation Canadian Army,’ the royal family posted to twitter.

They later continued: ‘The Regiment is currently undertaking guard duties in London and Windsor, for the very first time. Her Majesty has been Captain General of the Regiment since the Coronation in 1953, and today she presented the Captain General’s sword, which will be awarded annually to an officer who has demonstrated exemplary leadership.’

Well, that’s lovely.