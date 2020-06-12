Prince Philip’s wedding gift to the Queen has a very special meaning behind it

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Philip celebrated his birthday this week, with the Duke of Edinburgh turning the grand old age of 99-years-old.

Despite entering into his 100th year, the celebrations are said to have been very ‘low key’, with the traditional gun salute cancelled and coronavirus restrictions prohibiting him from seeing his family members.

It is thought instead that Prince Philip celebrated with his loved ones virtually, with reports that the Sussex family phoned the Duke from Los Angeles.

It is the public tributes to Prince Philip that have made the most news however, with many family members sharing sweet social media tributes and The Queen posting a series of rare never-before-seen photographs from her family album.

Amongst the photographs circulating the internet and the hilarious throwback videos were some very sweet stories, with one in particular making the most news.

The anecdote in question that caused the most buzz surrounded Prince Philip’s wedding present to Queen Elizabeth ahead of their 1947 wedding day – a very special piece of jewellery.

The Duke of Edinburgh gave Queen Elizabeth a diamond bracelet, a piece of jewellery that is known to be one of the Monarch’s favourite ever pieces, referred to as ‘The Queen’s Wedding Bracelet’.

But why is the bracelet so special? Well, other than marking their wedding milestone, the piece of jewellery has a link to Prince Philip’s mother, with Princess Alice of Battenberg giving her son diamonds from her tiara to make Queen Elizabeth a piece of jewellery. Prince Philip then designed the bracelet himself, giving it to his bride on their wedding day.

