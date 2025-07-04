How Princess Kate ‘Broke with Royal Convention’ with Deeply ‘Personal’ Comments About her Recovery

The Princess of Wales has been a constant public presence in 2025, officially returning to duty this year following her cancer recovery.

The mother of three confirmed her cancer diagnosis early last year, taking an extended leave of absence to prioritise her health and focus on her recuperation in private.

Now in remission, the 43-year-old is upping her duties, taking part in Trooping the Colour and the Order of the Garter just last month. However, the Princess of Wales has stressed that she is very much still adjusting to "a new normal".

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery," Princess Kate announced in a health update earlier this year. "As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead."

This week, Princess Kate spoke candidly about the difficulties of returning to normal life, following her recovery, with her deeply "personal" comments going viral.

"You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment, treatments done, then it’s like 'I can crack on, get back to normal'," Princess Kate recalled during her visit to RHS's Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital. "But actually the phase afterwards is really difficult.

"You have to find your new normal and that takes time," she later added. "It's a roller coaster - it's not one smooth plain, which you expect it to be but the reality is it's not. You go through hard times."

Experts have praised the Princess of Wales' candid comments, with royal commentator Jennie Bond weighing in on how they "broke with royal convention".

"The Princess has decided to speak frankly and emotionally about all that she has been, and is still, going through," Bond explained via the Mirror. "This is a break with royal convention, but her words have a reach and an impact that virtually no other cancer survivor could match.

"By speaking out, Catherine is turning her 'daunting and scary' experience into something positive that will hopefully help others," she later continued. "And I think everyone will now show a bit more understanding."

We will continue to update this story.