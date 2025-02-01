Why Princess Kate is being compared to Princess Diana since her 2025 return
The Princess of Wales has returned to duty in 2025. And following her cancer diagnosis, and year-long recovery, she is now confirmed to be in remission.
The past month has already seen Princess Kate scale up her royal role. And as the mother of three increases her duties, she has reportedly been prioritising those close to her heart, with a particular emphasis on her work with children.
A post shared by Tŷ Hafan (@ty_hafan)
A photo posted by on
This week, Princess Kate visited Wales, where she paid a visit to the Tŷ Hafan Children's Hospice, of which she became a patron.
The moving appointment has a special meaning behind it, with Princess Kate following in her late mother-in-law's footsteps, with Princess Diana being the organisation's first ever royal patron.
And as the 43-year-old spoke with children and parents during her visit, several members of the public compared Princess Kate to the late Princess of Wales.
A post shared by Tŷ Hafan (@ty_hafan)
A photo posted by on
"Diana is always thought of as the royal who had a people touch and had the ability to build rapport and bond with people," explained Dan Forbes, one parent present during Princess Kate's visit, via PEOPLE. "You could see that today with the princess."
"[She] put people at ease immediately," he continued, adding: "It feels like you are speaking to a mum, first and foremost."
And going on to talk about the good work that the Princess of Wales can do, he continued: "She will bring awareness to what this place does. We would be ignorant to what it was if we didn’t use it. It has been a massive support for us."
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
"Love, empathy and kindness is right at the centre of @ty_hafan’s work," the Princess of Wales later posted to Instagram, alongside a series of photographs.
"Today’s visit was incredibly moving - seeing the care and compassion provided to children with life-shortening conditions, and to their families. Spending time with some of them today highlighted the vital work done by Tŷ Hafan to support families throughout life and beyond."
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
