There’s an important reason behind Kate Middleton’s decision to wear three poppies

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world, and from sweet outings to fashion decisions, the family of five never fail to make news.

This week it was the Duchess of Cambridge in particular that made news, following her appearance at the royal Remembrance Day service over the weekend.

As with all events this year, the Remembrance Day service was adapted and scaled back due to coronavirus, with precautionary guidelines in place to control the outbreak.

The royal family usually honours the day by joining political leaders, World War veterans and members of the Armed Forces for a service and a wreath laying at the foot of the Cenotaph memorial.

This year, the Queen travelled down to Buckingham Palace for the scaled-back event and joined selected royal family members to watch the proceedings from a Buckingham Palace balcony.

Kate Middleton made headlines during the event, as people were surprised that the Queen wasn’t standing next to her and the Duchess of Cornwall as usual, with the monarch standing on a separate balcony with lady-in-waiting Mrs Susan Rhodes in order to socially distance.

Kate made most news however for her poppies, with the Duchess choosing to wear three instead of the one that she usually wears.

She is not alone in this, with the Queen known to wear five poppies. And while it has never been confirmed why, there are some theories.

One theory is simply that the poppies are more visible in a multiple cluster, and another is that multiple brooches honour the amount of family members who fought in the war. Other theories suggest that each poppy represents a different service, with the Queen’s five poppies said to symbolise the RAF, the Navy, the Army, women and the Civil Defence.

Buckingham Palace has never confirmed the theories.