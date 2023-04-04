Prince William should have responded to "Spare," royal expert says

Prince Harry's memoir Spare shocked the world when it came out on 10 January of this year.

The book contained many more explosive revelations than anyone could have predicted, especially where Harry's older brother Prince William was concerned. For example, Harry called William his "archnemesis," and alleged that he and Princess Kate encouraged him to wear the Nazi costume that scandalised the world in 2005.

However, as a matter of policy, no working royals publicly responded to the Duke of Sussex' allegations against them, and instead decided to adopt a dignified silence and wait until the drama blew over. One royal expert believes this was a mistake.

"I’m on record [as] saying that I think that they should have responded," Alexander Larman, author of The Windsors at War: The King, His Brother and a Family Divided, recently told Us Weekly.

"I think Prince William should have given an interview in which he extended the hand of brotherhood.

"He should have said, 'We’re all very concerned about him. We understand that he has most awful traumatic shock [from] when his mother [Princess Diana] died so young. You know, we know life has been hard for him.'"

In his ITV interview with Tom Bradby ahead of Spare's release, Prince Harry said that the ball was in his father and brother's court when it came to a reconciliation, but bridge-building doesn't seem to be going particularly well.

Although King Charles did invite Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to his coronation on 6 May, he also evicted them from their UK home at Frogmore Cottage, as well as refusing to see Harry during his latest visit to the UK.

Both the King and Prince William have previously been said to be "extremely angry" with the Duke of Sussex, and at this stage, it's unclear how the three men can repair their relationship.