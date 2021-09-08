Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Did you know? Princess Charlotte, Kate and William‘s only daughter, may be called Princess Charlotte by her family, and, well, the rest of the world, but reports share that while at school, she uses a different name altogether.

She attends Thomas’s Battersea, a school in south London, and it’s believed that while attending, teachers and pupils refer to her by an alternative name entirely.

Heading back to school this week, Charlotte will be entering year two, while her brother, George, who also attends the same school, is entering year four.

They might have Royal status in the normal world, but several reports have confirmed that once they’ve through the school gates, pupils, parents and teachers treat them as the would any other child.

Charlotte’s official name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, and her official Royal title is actually Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge – which, we’re sure you can admit, is a bit long for other six year olds to remember.

Copying her parents and older brother George, the little one is known as Charlotte Cambridge to her classmates and teachers.

Known for her adorable dress sense and a particularly special connection to one school teacher, Princess Charlotte, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the other Cambridge children are regularly making headline news for their charity endeavours and initiatives.

It’s always been stressed that Kate and William want their kids to have as normal a life as possible, which may explain why Charlotte has ditched her Royal title in favour of a more subtle alternative.

George’s full name is George Alexander Louis, and his Royal name, His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge, but at school, he also uses Cambridge as his surname, with classmates and teachers calling him George Cambridge.

This family tradition – of using their father’s titles as their surname – is mirrored in William and Harry’s decision to use Charles’ title, Wales, as their surname in certain situations.

As well as Charlotte Cambridge, it’s believed that William’s favourite nickname for his daughter is ‘mignonette’ – a French term meaning something small, sweet or delicate. This was first revealed in intimate video footage from 2019 where the family made an appearance at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show.

