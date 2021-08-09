Here’s where you can buy Princess Charlotte’s adorable outfit

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a cause that is close to their hearts: saving the butterflies.

They posted an adorable picture of Princess Charlotte delicately holding a butterfly in her hands on their Instagram feed to illustrate their words.

The caption read, ‘We wanted to share these beautiful Peacock and Red Admiral butterflies as part of Big #ButterflyCount initiative taking place across the UK. @savebutterflies are encouraging us all to count these incredible creatures because not only are they beautiful creatures to be around but they are also extremely important. Butterflies are vital parts of the ecosystem as both pollinators and components of the food chain. Hopefully you can beat last year’s total, @savebutterflies 🦋’

The photo, like most of the Cambridge children’s, was taken by their mother Kate. It’s unclear when this one was taken, but given Charlotte’s summery outfit, it can’t have been more than a couple of months ago.

Princess Charlotte paired it with pink floral shorts and it’s the perfect summer combo.