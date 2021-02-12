Prince William’s sweet words about his ‘break’ from Kate Middleton have resurfaced

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are two of the most talked about people in the world, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge now synonymous with couple goals.

There was the time they pressed the Game of Thrones cast for spoilers, the time Kate Middleton caught Prince William laughing in church and of course any time they are out and about with their three adorable children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In fact it’s hard to remember a time when the two weren’t together, but of course they did have a famously on and off again relationship for a few years before William proposed.

This week, their engagement interview resurfaced, in which the couple spoke about their taking a break before Prince William popped the question.

‘We were friends for over a year first and it just sort of blossomed from then on,’ Prince William explained in the 2010 video interview. ‘We just spent more time with each other, had a good giggle, had lots of fun and realised we shared the same interests and just had a really good time.’

Speaking about their ‘break’ in the interview, Kate admitted that she was ‘not happy’ about it, but explained that the experience ‘made [her] a stronger person’.

‘I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you are younger and I really valued that time for me as well although I didn’t think it at the time,’ she explained.

Prince William added: ‘We were both very young, it was at university, we were both finding ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff, it was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up, it was a bit of space and a bit of things like that and it worked out for the better.’

Well, either way, they lived happily ever after in a palace with three beautiful children, so that gives us some hope!