Princess Kate has started a new tradition with Prince Louis’ birthday portrait

The Wales family is the most talked-about in the world. And from Princess Kate's triumphant return to duty in 2025 following her cancer recovery, to Prince William's role elevation, the family of five has been front and centre.

However, it is Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who get the world talking the most, with the Prince and Princess of Wales appearing to increase their children's public presence this year.

This was no exception this week, as Prince Louis turned seven years old. And keeping to tradition, the Prince and Princess released an official portrait of the young royal to the public to mark the occasion.

"Wishing Prince Louis a very Happy 7th Birthday! 🎂," the Wales family captioned a sweet new photograph of their youngest son, with fans commenting in their hundreds.

"Wow what a handsome young man. You are growing up so fast," read one comment, while another posted: "Oh my goodness no more cheeky chappie!! Nearly a young man!!"

"Such a beautiful picture. He is so grown up and handsome," read another comment.

It was the second social media post that made the most headlines, as the Prince and Princess of Wales appeared to start a new tradition - releasing a surprise video of Prince Louis playing behind the scenes on the photo shoot. And raking in over 500k likes, followers and fans certainly seemed to approve of the "sweet surprise".

"Love this! Thank you for sharing this special video of Prince Louis with us. We truly appreciate it!," posted one fan, while another wrote: "Such a special video."

"Awww what a lovely video! Thank you for this surprise. Louis is such a happy little Prince!," read another comment. "Thank you for sharing the sweetest little video."

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.