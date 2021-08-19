Princess Charlotte’s hilarious reaction to being asked her age is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, but while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s cheeky grin to Prince Louis’ love for interrupting Zoom calls, these miniature royals make non-stop headlines.

The Cambridge children make the most news on their birthdays, when an official portrait is released of them, by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge via their social media accounts.

This past May saw Princess Charlotte turn six.

And while Prince William and Kate Middleton did not personally post their daughter’s birthday portrait online as usual due to a social media boycott, they have since opened up about the special day in question.

During a recent visit to Babcock Vehicle Engineering firm in Walsall, Prince William was asked if Princess Charlotte had enjoyed her birthday on Sunday, to which he replied:

‘She had a lovely day, thank you. Last year it was her birthday in lockdown but this year we were able to have one other family over. They grow up very fast. It was great fun.’

He then went on to share a hilarious anecdote about his daughter and her response when people ask how old she is.

According to her father, Princess Charlotte keeps telling people that she is sixteen when asked how old she is.

Well, this is hilarious.