The Wales family’s former nanny has opened up about Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The Wales family is the most talked-about in the world. And from Princess Kate's return to duty in 2025 following her cancer recovery, to Prince William's role elevation, the family of five has been front and centre.

However, it is Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who get the world talking the most, with the Prince and Princess of Wales appearing to increase their children's public presence this year.

And as the three young royals start to play a more active role in royal life, followers and fans have been eager to know about their lives behind closed palace doors.

According to royal experts, the Wales children’s home life is refreshingly ordinary, with Prince William and Princess Kate committed to giving their children "as normal an upbringing as possible."

This is said to involve key rules to set boundaries, with the Prince and Princess refusing to have live-in staff at their four bedroom Adelaide Cottage abode. And when staff do stop by, they are reportedly asked not to "wear formal attire", with Prince William and Princess Kate wanting their home to be "casual", and not "stuffy".

"I think Kate has to wrap some semblance of normality around [George, Charlotte and Louis], because she knows what [royal life] can do," royal expert Ingrid Seward has previously explained, via Express.co.uk. "She’s seen it; she’s been around long enough…but they’re not normal children, and I think it’s extremely hard to keep their little feet on the ground."

This week, one of the Wales family’s former nannies, Caroline Redgrave, weighed in, opening up about her time with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, over her five years working for the family.

“You get to know them in [the] quiet evening hours,” Redgrave explained of royal bedtimes in a recent interview with The Sun. “That's when they're most relaxed. And it's also when you see how grounded they really are; polite, playful, and full of personality.”

“We always kept to a familiar structure of a warm bath, quiet play, stories, and then bed,” she continued. “It was designed to help them unwind slowly [and] the routine was the same, no matter what had gone on in the day.

"There was no screen time in the evenings," she added. "It was all about slowing everything down."

