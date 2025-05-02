The Prince and Princess of Wales have released a brand new birthday portrait of Princess Charlotte

The Wales family is the most talked-about in the world. And from Princess Kate's return to duty in 2025 following her cancer recovery, to Prince William's role elevation, the family of five has been front and centre.

However, it is Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who get the world talking the most, with the Prince and Princess of Wales appearing to increase their children's public presence this year.

This was no exception today, as Princess Charlotte turned ten years old. And keeping to tradition, the Prince and Princess have released an official portrait of the young royal to mark the occasion.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

"Happy 10th Birthday Princess Charlotte!", the Prince and Princess captioned the sweet photograph. And with the young royal already one of the most popular in the Mountbatten-Windsors, the sweet upload has unsurprisingly gone viral.

It is also thought that the Prince and Princess will release a sweet video of their daughter later today to mark the occasion, with the Wales family starting the new tradition with Prince Louis’ 7th birthday last week. And with fans and followers praising the "sweet surprise", it is likely that the royal family will follow suit with a video of Princess Charlotte.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

It is not known how the Wales family will be celebrating the milestone behind closed doors, but Princess Kate has opened up in the past about a sweet tradition that she insists on - making her children's birthday cakes.

"I love making the cake," Princess Kate explained to Mary Berry during her appearance on BBC One’s A Berry Royal Christmas in 2019. "It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.