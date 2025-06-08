Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton’s Surprising Childhood Nicknames Are Going Viral

The Princess of Wales has been front and centre in 2025. And from her busy summer calendar, to her powerful words about motherhood, the 43-year-old royal never fails to get the world talking.

It was Princess Kate's family life that made headlines this week, as her childhood nickname resurfaced. And unsurprisingly, it has since gone viral.

The nickname in question? "Squeak", with her and younger sister Pippa Middleton even naming their childhood guinea pigs "Pip" and "Squeak" after themselves.

The Princess of Wales made the revelation herself, recounting the story to young pupils at St. Andrew's School in Pangbourne during an official visit.

"There was one called Pip and one called Squeak, because my sister was called Pippa and I was Squeak," she recalled of their family pets, according to The Mirror.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is of course not the first time that the royal has referenced her sister, with the siblings, who are less than two years apart, known to have a close friendship.

In fact, royal insiders have previously described Pippa Middleton as the Princess of Wales' "closest ally". And particularly over the Wales family's turbulent 2024, following Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, Pippa Middleton is said to have stepped up as her sister's "rock".

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"The three siblings are incredibly tight," a source has previously explained to The Times. "Pippa not only as a sister but as a best friend she can confide in. They are extremely loyal to one another."

"They were already genuinely best friends, but this gruelling year has seen them grow even closer," a source recently added via The Daily Express. "Pippa has been something of an angel and backbone for Catherine.

"She's there at the drop of a hat, helping to pick up the slack on physical tasks when needed. But it's the emotional support she provides that is invaluable to Catherine."

"We're very close," Middleton has previously explained of her and Princess Kate's 'normal, sisterly relationship'. "And, you know, we support each other and get each other's opinions and things."

Well, that's lovely.