Prince William has expressed his concern for Prince George

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, and while the Duke and Duchess spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s cheeky grin to Prince Louis‘ love of cuddling, these toddlers never fail to make news.

The family of five has made the most headlines recently following a comment by Prince William about his concerns for his children’s generation.

‘It shouldn’t be that there’s a third generation now coming along having to ramp it up even more,’ the Duke told presenter Adam Fleming ahead of the Earthshot Prize Awards. ‘And you know, for me, it would be an absolute disaster if George is sat here talking to you or your successor, Adam, you know in like 30 years’ time, whatever, still saying the same thing because by then we will be too late.’

He went on to share a recent anecdote about Prince George with BBC Newscast ahead of the Earthshot Prize Awards:

‘So George at school recently has been doing litter picking and I didn’t realise but talking to him the other day he was already showing that he was getting a bit confused.’

He continued: ‘[He was] a bit sort of annoyed by the fact they went out litter picking one day and then the very next day, they did the same route, same time and pretty much all the same litter they picked up was back again. And I think that for him he was trying to understand how and where it all came from. He couldn’t understand, he’s like, “Well, we cleaned this. Why has it not gone away?”‘

Well, that’s that.