Prince William and Kate Middleton have sent baby Lilibet a very sweet gift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines this weekend as they announced the news that they had welcomed their baby daughter.

‘It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,’ read a statement from the now family of four.

Yes, the royal baby is officially here and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have honoured both the Queen and Princess Diana with their baby name choices.

‘Lilibet’ is famously the Queen’s nickname from her parents – a sweet nod to the monarch.

‘Lili was born on Friday June 4 at 11.40am in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California,’ the statement from the Sussex family continued.

‘She weighed 7lbs 11oz (3.5kg). Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.’

Breaking with tradition, the Sussex couple also posted a personal statement, announcing via their Archewell website:

‘On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili.’

The statement continued: ‘She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.

‘Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.’

It is the royal family who made the most news however, as they appeared to extend a sweet (and very public) olive branch to the Sussex family, welcoming Lilibet into the fold.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were among the first to welcome their new niece, taking to social media to post a sweet tribute.

‘We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili’, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted to social media. ‘Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.’

And according to reports, the Cambridge family went one step further, sending a special gift to baby Lili to welcome her to the family.

A source explained to Us Weekly that Kate and Wills had been ‘informed about the birth and have sent Lilibet a gift.’

There’s no news as of yet what the gift is but we’re sure it was suitably sweet!

Well this is lovely.

Huge congratulations to Meghan, Harry and Archie on the new arrival.