Prince William and Kate Middleton just made a very A-list red carpet appearance

Prince William and Kate Middleton are undoubtedly the most talked-about couple in the world, particularly over the last few years.

From role elevations and family milestones to their key role in reassuring the nation amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, it’s been all about Kate and Wills.

This week it was an upcoming event that made the couple news, as they attended a very A-list event, the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall.

‘Attending this year’s Royal Variety Performance and meeting amazing entertainers from the world of theatre and music last night,’ the Duke and Duchess posted to Instagram alongside a series of photographs. ‘The show is held in aid of The Royal Variety Charity who continues to support members of the entertainment industry who need help and assistance. This year sees one hundred years of Royal Patronage of the charity, commencing with King George V in 1921.’

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were said to be very jealous of their parents’ event, with Kate revealing to one performer previously that she had to tell them that they couldn’t come because it was a ‘school night!’

Well, this is lovely.