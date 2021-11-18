George, Charlotte and Louis are set to miss a very special event with Kate Middleton and Prince William

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are undoubtedly the most talked-about couple in the world, particularly over the last few years.

From role elevations and family milestones to their key role in reassuring the nation amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, it’s been all about Kate and Wills.

It’s not only the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge that make headlines however, with their three children never failing to get the world talking.

From Princess Charlotte‘s sass and Prince Louis’ love of cuddling to how Prince George is learning to be King, these three are forever in the headlines.

This week it was an upcoming event that made the trio news, as it emerged that they would have to miss a very special outing with their parents.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be attending the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall this evening, and sadly for George, Charlotte and Louis, their parents will be attending solo.

The royal children are said to find the Royal Variety Performance exciting, even asking to attend with their parents in 2019, but Kate revealed to one performer that she had to tell them ‘not on a school night!’

We’re sure George, Charlotte and Louis will be watching from home.