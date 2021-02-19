Prince Philip may be released today after his third night in hospital

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Philip, 99, was confirmed to have been admitted to King Edward VII Hospital earlier this week as a precaution after feeling unwell.

Releasing a statement to confirm the news at the time, Buckingham Palace announced:

‘His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening.

‘The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell.’

A palace source reportedly told the BBC that the Duke of Edinburgh had been feeling unwell for a few days, but stressed that it was not related to coronavirus.

The source also added that Prince Philip travelled to the hospital by car and was ‘in good spirits’.

The Queen was announced to be remaining at Windsor.

Fans have been waiting for an update on the Duke of Edinburgh, following his third night in hospital, but there has been no news as of yet.

It has been stressed though that the press release from Buckingham Palace did state: ‘The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest’. So, his staying for three nights is not unexpected.

‘No new updates from Buckingham Palace just yet,’ journalist Nick Dixon told ITV’s Good Morning Britain. ‘But basically what they have been telling us over the last 24 hours or so is that he could be released from the hospital sometime from today.’

This is not the first time that Prince Philip has been admitted to hospital in the past year and a half, with the royal undergoing a planned admission in 2019.

‘The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition,’ the Palace announced in a statement back in 2019. ‘The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of his royal highness’s doctor.’

We’re thinking of the royal family and wishing Prince Philip a speedy recovery.