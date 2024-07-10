Why Prince Louis could be given one of Prince Andrew's royal titles

When it comes to royal titles, there are a number of traditions which the family follow. Despite experts claiming that Prince George will never be King, the young royal - who turns 11 years old this month - is the second in line to the throne, and when Prince William is officially crowned as the monarch and the royal line of succession changes, George's future path will look very different to that of his younger siblings.

Over the years, royal insiders have spoken about how the Prince and Princess of Wales are 'acutely aware' of the problems that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis face as they grow older, and are working hard 'to make them feel every bit as special, loved and valued as George'. Prince Harry famously spoke about his experience of being a sibling to the future King in his book Spare, and shared his concern that the two youngest Wales children would suffer the same fate.

However, William and Kate have reportedly already worked out Charlotte's future role within the family, and while she will never be a Duchess due to an old royal rule, she could be set to inherit the title of Princess Royal.

As for little Louis, who turned 6 in April, he could be set to take on a title that currently belongs to his great-uncle, Prince Andrew. The late Queen Elizabeth II gifted Prince Andrew a Dukedom when he married Sarah Ferguson in 1986, and he has since been known as the Duke of York. It held sentimental value for the former monarch, as her father, King George VI, and her grandfather, King George V, both held the title.

As per tradition, the Duke of York title is handed down to the monarch's second oldest son. If the family is to follow the historic rule, it means that - as long as the title is vacant when Prince William is crowned King - it could be kept for Louis until the day of his own wedding.

Prince William and Prince Harry were both gifted Dukedoms on their wedding days. When William and Kate walked down the aisle in 2011, the couple was given the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge titles. Similarly, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in 2018, they were given the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.