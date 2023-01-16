Prince Harry 'worries' that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis might 'end up like' him

Prince Harry's memoir has dominated the headlines over the last two weeks, with Spare becoming the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever. After selling more than 1.4 million copies on its first day in the UK, US and Canada, it has landed the Duke of Sussex with a Guinness World Record.

The contents of the autobiography have been widely discussed online, with commentators discussing allegations such as that Prince William physically attacked him (opens in new tab), and the fact that Harry referred to Camilla, Queen Consort as 'the villain' (opens in new tab).

Other anecdotes have also gone viral, from his use of this iconic Spice Girls lyric (opens in new tab) to sweet comments he made about his nephew, Prince George (opens in new tab).

To promote the book, Harry gave a number of interviews and discussed the memoir, his life, and the public reaction, noting to Stephen Colbert that context was vital (opens in new tab) in reference to headlines about his time in Afghanistan, quotes which were leaked ahead of the book's official release.

Since the launch, Harry has spoken to The Telegraph (opens in new tab) and discussed his concerns for the younger members of the royal family, namely William and Kate's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, adding that he 'worries' that one of them will 'end up like me'.

He said: "Though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare.

"And that hurts, that worries me."

In his memoir, Harry details how being referred to as the 'spare' made him feel growing up, believing himself to be 'the shadow, the support, the Plan B.'

He continued: "I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy.

"I was summoned to provide backup, distraction, diversion and, if necessary, a spare part. Kidney, perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow. This was all made explicitly clear to me from the start of life's journey and regularly reinforced thereafter."

Spare (opens in new tab) is available to buy now.