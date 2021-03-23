Here’s everything to know about the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secret wedding drama

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

2021 has been no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news that they were expecting their second child and announced that they would not be returning to royal duties.

This month saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sit down for in an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey, a rare move for the notoriously private couple.

The couple spoke about everything from mental health and their relationship with the royal family to their current pregnancy, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even revealing that they were expecting a baby girl.

Some of the most news (and drama) surrounded their 2018 royal wedding, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex explaining in the interview that they actually tied the knot privately a few days before.

‘Three days before our wedding, we got married,’ Meghan explained to Oprah. ‘No one knows that.’

She continued: ‘We called the Archbishop and we just said, “look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world. But we want our union between us”.

‘The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.’

This sweet anecdote however has prompted a lot of drama, with Stephen Borton, former chief clerk at the Faculty office, coming forward over the weekend to claim that Meghan is ‘obviously confused and misinformed’.

‘They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury,’ Borton told The Sun. ‘The Special Licence I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018, and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognised by the Church of England and the law.

‘What I suspect they did was exchange some simple vows they had perhaps written themselves, and which is fashionable, and said that in front of the Archbishop or, and more likely, it was a simple rehearsal.’

Following the drama, a source close to the Sussex couple has confirmed: ‘The couple exchanged personal vows a few days before their official/legal wedding on May 19.’

We will continue to update this story.