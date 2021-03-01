Video clips of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s emotional Oprah interview have been released

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past month was no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news that they were expecting their second child and announced that they would not be returning to royal duties.

It’s safe to say, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all anyone can talk about right now.

Some of the most news has surrounded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s involvement in an upcoming in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey, a rare move for the notoriously private couple.

The 90-minute primetime special will air on CBS on March 7, 2021, but this weekend a video teaser of the interview was released, and unsurprisingly it’s going viral.

‘Were you silent or were you silenced?’, Oprah can be seen asking Meghan in one video clip, referring to her treatment as ‘almost unsurvivable’.

Prince Harry can be seen later saying: ‘My biggest concern was history repeating itself’.

In a separate video clip, Prince Harry can be seen talking about his mother and her departure from the royal family, explaining to Oprah: ‘For me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side, because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other.’

Opening up last month about the upcoming interview, CBS explained:

‘Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure. Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.’

We cannot wait to see this!