George, Charlotte and Louis are fans of this very unique school activity

Prince William and Kate Middleton have often been praised for sharing sweet and relatable anecdotes about life behind closed doors, whether it's how they parent their their three children (opens in new tab), Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, or the things that they enjoy as a family.

When it comes to the three little royals, we know that this is George's favourite Disney film (opens in new tab), Charlotte has a very sophisticated palate (opens in new tab) when it comes to her choice of snack, and Louis' first words were inspired by Mary Berry (opens in new tab).

It has also often been reported that William and Kate are keen to give their children as 'normal' an upbringing as possible, which includes lots of bike rides, playing with their dogs, and some gardening (opens in new tab).

So it seems that the unique activity being offered at their school is absolutely perfect for them.

The three siblings started at Lambrook school in September (opens in new tab) following the family's move from London to Windsor.

The school reportedly houses a number of animals, including rabbits, chickens and pigs, and they recently revealed they are also offering students the opportunity to enjoy a bit of bird watching.

In an Instagram post, Lambrook wrote that they had introduced the activity, explaining: "Finding a quiet spot for some Bird Watching as part of their afternoon Enrichment Activity #birdwatching #outdoorlearning."

George and Charlotte are known to have a particular interest in nature and animals, and the pair were visibly excited to meet Sir David Attenborough back in 2020 - so it seems that this could be something they are keen to try!