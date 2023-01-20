George, Charlotte and Louis are fans of this very unique school activity
How sweet!
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Prince William and Kate Middleton have often been praised for sharing sweet and relatable anecdotes about life behind closed doors, whether it's how they parent their their three children (opens in new tab), Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, or the things that they enjoy as a family.
When it comes to the three little royals, we know that this is George's favourite Disney film (opens in new tab), Charlotte has a very sophisticated palate (opens in new tab) when it comes to her choice of snack, and Louis' first words were inspired by Mary Berry (opens in new tab).
It has also often been reported that William and Kate are keen to give their children as 'normal' an upbringing as possible, which includes lots of bike rides, playing with their dogs, and some gardening (opens in new tab).
So it seems that the unique activity being offered at their school is absolutely perfect for them.
The three siblings started at Lambrook school in September (opens in new tab) following the family's move from London to Windsor.
The school reportedly houses a number of animals, including rabbits, chickens and pigs, and they recently revealed they are also offering students the opportunity to enjoy a bit of bird watching.
In an Instagram post, Lambrook wrote that they had introduced the activity, explaining: "Finding a quiet spot for some Bird Watching as part of their afternoon Enrichment Activity #birdwatching #outdoorlearning."
George and Charlotte are known to have a particular interest in nature and animals, and the pair were visibly excited to meet Sir David Attenborough back in 2020 - so it seems that this could be something they are keen to try!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Jeanne Damas on Rouje's new 100% upcycled collection and the importance of sustainability in fashion
By Zoe Anastasiou
-
I put Clinique's foundations through their paces, and here's what I found
The hits, the misses, and everything in-between of Clinique's foundation offerings
By Madeleine Spencer
-
Back exercises are one of the simplest ways to strengthen and tone: 6 best for women, according to top experts
Ready to give weight training a go?
By Chloe Gray
-
Prince William visited a charity supported by mum Diana in moving tribute
This is so sweet
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
A new King Charles mural has received a mixed reaction from royal fans
It was painted to celebrate the new monarch
By Sarah Finley
-
Harry and Meghan released a statement responding to Jeremy Clarkson's hateful comments
They're not impressed with his apology
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William keeps his silence on Harry's claims during solo engagement
He's not addressing his brother at all
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry 'worries' that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis might 'end up like' him
"Though [William] has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle originally wanted to live in Windsor Castle
But the Queen offered Frogmore Cottage instead
By Sarah Finley
-
Royal fans notice that Kate and William wore 'matching' outfits at their recent public appearance
The couple were in Liverpool for a royal engagement
By Sarah Finley
-
Prince Harry had the sweetest thing to say about Prince George
He shared his excitement about becoming an uncle in his memoir Spare
By Jadie Troy-Pryde