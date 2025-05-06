Prince Louis may be a year older, but he hasn't lost any of his childlike cheekiness.

On Monday, Louis joined his parents Prince William and Princess Kate, and his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to watch the VE Day 80 military parade and flypast in London.

At one point, Louis — who turned 7 on 23 April — captured royal fans' attention when he decided to copycat his older brother George, who turns 12 in July.

In a video shared by Hello! from the event, Prince George could be seen pushing his hair back with one hand. Seeing this gesture, Louis decided to emulate it, pushing his own hair back with one hand, but extra dramatically. Next to him, William's face seemed to twitch into a smile, though it was unclear whether he was laughing about his youngest son's antics or simply immersed in a conversation.

Meanwhile, George seemed to just stare in Louis' direction.

It's far from the first time Louis has been noticed for being very cheeky. You'll no doubt remember his show-stealing appearance at the 2022 Platinum Jubilee celebrations, when he was pictured making all sorts of funny faces — and even putting a hand on mum Kate's mouth as she tried to speak to him.

But Louis isn't only cheeky — he can be very thoughtful, too, as he demonstrated during Monday's events.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The young royal was also caught on camera brushing pollen off of his dad's uniform, with William looking very grateful for his child's gesture. So sweet!

The Wales children's birthdays are all in relatively quick succession in the year. After Louis' birthday in April, it was Charlotte's turn to blow out her candles as she turned 10 on 2 May. As is tradition, her parents shared the most beautiful photo of her on social media to mark the occasion. So lovely.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on