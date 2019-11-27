The royal nanny has some strict rules for George, Charlotte and Louis

How the Cambridge children are kept in line

We often wonder what it’s like to be a royal child. Is it all etiquette classes and history lessons, or are they allowed to sit indoors and watch their favourite cartoons? What rules do they have to follow at such a young age? And when do they have to start bowing to the Queen?

Maria Borrallo is the ‘supernanny’ who looks after Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. She honed her skills at Norland College in Bath, a prestigious school that trains nannies to the highest standard. According to reports, she runs a tight ship and ensures the children follow some strict rules.

Louise Heren, a Norand expert, told The Sun that the Cambridge children will likely be experiencing a ‘no nonsense’ upbringing.

‘There will be no messing. That’s because Maria will be aware that as they step off planes, holding mum’s hands, smiling and waving to the crowds, there can’t be any crying or terrible twos or tantrums,’ she said.

So what do they do for fun? We know that Prince George loves a bit of ballet, and Princess Charlotte was known as ‘Warrior Princess’ at nursery thanks to her feisty nature – but what does the nanny say when it comes to their behaviour, activities and bedtime?

Apparently, while she ensures that the children are always well presented in public, she also encourages a good old helping of fresh air and an early 7pm snooze slot.

Louis continued: ‘Lots of bike rides, playing with their dogs, potentially some gardening. Norland are very into teaching children through play.’

And hopefully a few Disney films here and there.