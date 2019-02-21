Princess Charlotte’s favourite snack is pretty fancy for a three-year-old

Sophisticated.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child in April, and all eyes are on the royal couple. The world is waiting for details about Baby Sussex, from whether Harry wants a boy or girl, to the vegan paint Meghan is using in the little one’s nursery. We even had a glimpse of Meghan’s New York baby shower this week, and we have to say the biscuits looked delicious (and very cute).

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcome their bundle of joy in a couple of months, there are three little royals who will be very excited to meet him or her. Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will finally have their first (first) cousin!

They will no doubt be happy to show Baby Sussex the royal ways – and if Charlotte has anything to do with it, she’ll be teaching them the secret to a sophisticated palate.

During a royal appearance earlier this month, Kate admitted that her young daughter ‘loves olives’. What a fancy snack for a three-year-old!

Apparently, Charlotte and her brother, George, also love making ‘cheesy pasta’ and enjoy creating their own pizzas because they get to make their own dough.

‘They love it because they can get their hands messy,’ Kate said.

We can just imagine these two putting their culinary skills to the test in the royal kitchens!