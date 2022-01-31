Prince William has opened up about his and Kate Middleton’s parenting techniques

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and from Prince William and Kate Middleton to their three adorable children (and secret dog), these five never fail to make news.

It is the Duke and Duchess’ parenting techniques that get the world talking the most, with Kate and Wills never missing an opportunity to share about their children’s progress.

The couple is known to have a ‘chat sofa’ to calm disputes between their children and insist on doing the school run to give George, Charlotte and Louis as normal an upbringing as possible.

This week however, it was their rules around the Cambridge children’s screen time that made news.

During a recent trip to the BAFTA London headquarters, Prince William admitted that his children were ‘fascinated’ by screens, with Prince George said to be a fan of gaming. He went on to explain that this was something that he and Kate were ‘trying to regulate’.

‘Kate is usually very strict on screen time and keeps it to a minimum,’ royal reporter Katie Nicholl explained to OK! magazine earlier this year. ‘The emphasis during this time will be on arts and crafts, painting and doing things that aren’t screen-orientated.’

‘Kate and William, along with Maria [the Cambridge family nanny], are strict with the children but have this magic ability to appear not to be,’ a source explained to The Sun of their parenting last year. ‘It is a military operation but you would never guess it because they work ferociously hard on their children’s upbringing and making it seem relaxed and happy for the three of them.’

