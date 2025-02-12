Why Prince George is 'not totally comfortable' with one big royal expectation

Prince George is &#039;not comfortable&#039; with this aspect of royal life
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

Prince George is remarkably poised when he appears in public with his family, but according to one royal insider, the 11-year-old is not entirely comfortable with one big part of royal life. Often, the family's roles require them to give speeches, engage with the public, and put themselves in the spotlight. However, the young Prince George is reportedly not a huge fan of the attention that comes with being a member of the monarchy.

Royal editor Roya Nikkhah recently spoke about why George doesn't love being front and centre during an episode of her podcast, The Royals with Roya and Kate. Discussing his camera-shy nature, she explained: "He has done some [royal engagements] already, he's been at the rugby a few times. I've been at the rugby with him and he's still not totally comfortable in front of the cameras and in front of the media. I don't blame him. He's got a lifetime of it ahead of him."

Prince William and Princess Kate still do their best to protect their children George, Charlotte and Louis from being too much in the spotlight at a young age, but of course there are some occasions when the little ones are expected to accompany their parents. For instance, the three children have joined the Prince and Princess of Wales during public royal Easter celebrations, as well as walking with their parents on Christmas Day at Sandringham and attending Kate's annual carol service at Westminster Abbey.

As the eldest, George has attended more public engagements than his younger siblings, including sporting events such as Wimbledon, football matches and rugby events, too. He usually appears calm and collected at these events, though his sister Charlotte sometimes takes it upon herself to remind him about protocol.

Prince Louis has taken on the role of the cheeky one over the years. The six-year-old first charmed the world during the late Queen's Jubilee celebrations in 2022 when he was photographed making a series of funny faces, sticking his tongue out, pouting, and even hiding his mum's face with his hand when he was feeling disgruntled. Oh, Louis!

Iris Goldsztajn
