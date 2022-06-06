Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Did you catch this?

It was a full on weekend of Jubilee celebrations with Prince Louis on the balcony stealing the show.

During the Platinum Jubilee pageant yesterday, four-year-old Prince Louis – who pulled all sorts of facial expressions across the weekend, much to the delight of royal fans – was pictured on his grandfather, Prince Charles’, lap.

The cheeky young prince was rocked by the King-to-be in the Royal box, assumedly to soothe the little one.

Louis appeared somewhat restless watching the celebrations, but as Twitter fans have pointed out, three hours is a long time for a four-year-old child to sit still – likely hence his agitation.

Video you may like:

The parade – which saw celebrities on buses, iconic cars, fancy dress and puppets spanning Her Majesty’s 70 year reign – aimed to tell the story of Queen Elizabeth’s time on the throne.

Louis was seated next to his mum Kate for the pageant and on the same row as his father, William, and siblings Charlotte and George. It was Kate who attempted to keep him entertained only for the youngest Cambridge to stick out his tongue at her.

It’s thought that Prince Charles then pulled him onto his lap in an attempt to ease the four-year-old’s restlessness.

Shortly before the Prince picked him up, he was seen running over to his grandad. Charles then went on to point out and explain the different floats going past as a means of distracting the little one.

Mike Tindall – husband of Zara – was also spotted joking to Louis that he was watching the little one to make sure he was on his best behaviour.

It’s thought that the pageant – which cost a whopping £15 million to put on – took 18 months to plan and included well over 10,000, including a cast of 6,000. Adrian Evans was the Pageant Master in charge.

Louis was also restless on Thursday at Trooping the Colour during the Flypast, where he held his hands over his ears to block out the noise coming from the planes.

The Queen – who the kids are thought to refer to as “Gan Gan” – leant down to chat with her great-grandson and point to the planes overhead.

Cute!