Trending:

Here’s why Prince Charles put Prince Louis on his lap mid Jubilee ceremony

Ally Head Ally Head
  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • Did you catch this?

    It was a full on weekend of Jubilee celebrations with Prince Louis on the balcony stealing the show.

    During the Platinum Jubilee pageant yesterday, four-year-old Prince Louis – who pulled all sorts of facial expressions across the weekend, much to the delight of royal fans – was pictured on his grandfather, Prince Charles’, lap.

    The cheeky young prince was rocked by the King-to-be in the Royal box, assumedly to soothe the little one.

    Louis appeared somewhat restless watching the celebrations, but as Twitter fans have pointed out, three hours is a long time for a four-year-old child to sit still – likely hence his agitation.

    LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 05: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall looks on as Prince Louis of Cambridge sits on his grandfather Prince Charles, Prince of Wales's lap as they attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

    The parade – which saw celebrities on buses, iconic cars, fancy dress and puppets spanning Her Majesty’s 70 year reign – aimed to tell the story of Queen Elizabeth’s time on the throne.

    Louis was seated next to his mum Kate for the pageant and on the same row as his father, William, and siblings Charlotte and George. It was Kate who attempted to keep him entertained only for the youngest Cambridge to stick out his tongue at her.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

    It’s thought that Prince Charles then pulled him onto his lap in an attempt to ease the four-year-old’s restlessness.

    Shortly before the Prince picked him up, he was seen running over to his grandad. Charles then went on to point out and explain the different floats going past as a means of distracting the little one.

    Mike Tindall – husband of Zara – was also spotted joking to Louis that he was watching the little one to make sure he was on his best behaviour.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Mike Tindall and Prince Louis of Cambridge speak ahead the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

    It’s thought that the pageant – which cost a whopping £15 million to put on – took 18 months to plan and included well over 10,000, including a cast of 6,000. Adrian Evans was the Pageant Master in charge.

    Louis was also restless on Thursday at Trooping the Colour during the Flypast, where he held his hands over his ears to block out the noise coming from the planes.

    The Queen – who the kids are thought to refer to as “Gan Gan” – leant down to chat with her great-grandson and point to the planes overhead.

    Cute!

    Reading now

    Popular