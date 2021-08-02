Kate Middleton has been given one of Prince Harry’s old titles

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

In fact, this past month they have been all anyone can talk about.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the arrival of their baby daughter, Lilibet Diana in June, before Prince Harry returned to the UK to reunite with Prince William to unveil a statue of Princess Diana in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Gardens.

Since then, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s tell-all interview with Oprah, Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, has been nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special category. And just last week, Meghan was announced as an executive producer on an exciting TV show. And of course let’s not forget Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, with his tell-all book set to be released next year.

Today, it was an old title that made Prince Harry headlines, as it was passed on to his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

Following Prince Harry’s departure from royal life, the Duchess of Cambridge will become the new Patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League.

Prince Harry had held the title since 2016, where he had previously been vice-patron for six years.

