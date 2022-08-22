Kate Middleton was spotted heading to Balmoral on an economy flight

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

She was reportedly accompanied by Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on the commercial flight.

With the last weeks of August on the horizon, it means one thing. The summer holidays (be it school term related or not) are coming to an end.

For the Cambridges – and other members of the royal family – there’s something else too: It’s time to join the Queen at Balmoral.

Well, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have reportedly been spotted heading to Scotland, although it’s not via a helicopter or private jet. Instead, they’ve been spotted boarding an economy flight.

According to Hello! magazine, a video shared to TikTok over the weekend, shows the Duchess of Cambridge disembarking a commercial flight with her two youngest children.

It’s reported that the TikTok user wrote: “On a flight to Scotland, Kate Middleton, both kids, nanny and security 2 rows in front of me…could get a private jet or helicopter but keeping it simple, flying economy.”

They also posted about how Kate had got up during the flight to fetch Princess Charlotte’s iPad and flashed them a smile.

Prince William and Prince George are believed to have travelled separately. Members of the royal family often avoid flying all together due to royal protocol.

Flying economy on a commercial flight is a savvy move for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as the public have become more aware recently of the significant environmental damage private jets present.

Last month, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were strongly criticised for boasting of their matching private jets.

It’s an annual tradition for the family to spend the last of the school summer holidays with the Queen at Balmoral Castle, with the location giving them ample opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors.

Today – after months of speculation – it was confirmed by Kensington Palace that the family of five would be moving to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7 and Prince Louis, 4, will be starting at Lambrook School in Berkshire come September.

It’s been a busy summer for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with their young brood. In July, it was reported that the family had jetted off to the private island of Mustique for a luxury break.

Now, it’s expected they’ll spend some quality time in Scotland with the Queen, before heading to their new home in Windsor and getting the children ready for their first day at their new school.