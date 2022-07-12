Prince William and Kate Middleton’s summer holiday plans sound extremely luxurious

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Of course it involves a private island...

If you’re yet to book a holiday or are sick of your pals and colleagues’ sun-drenched pics flooding your Instagram feed, then you might want to look away now. Because, Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s reported holiday plans sound pretty damn luxurious.

A stay with the children on the private Caribbean island of Mustique is most likely on the cards, royal expert, Ingrid Seward has predicted.

It’s reported that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are keen to go back to the island having not been there since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But, what is it about this location -apart from the pristine beaches and stunning views – that the royals love so much?

A private island, Mustique lies in the in the islands of St Vincent and the Grenadines. It’s long been a favourite of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and on their last visit to the island, they celebrated Prince George‘s sixth birthday there.

Known for its white sandy beaches – as well as the wealthy clientele it attracts – Mustique was also a favourite of the late Princess Margaret, who called the location “the only place I can relax.”

Seward points to the no fly zone, which affords the Cambridges – and other high-profile figures staying on the island – the privacy they seek on their holidays.

Mick Jagger, Tommy Hilfiger and Bryan Adams are among the celebrities reported to own homes on the 14,000-acre island.

Guests wanting to visit the luxurious island have to fly first to either Barbados, St Lucia or St Vincent, before boarding a Twin Otter flight to Mustique.

Accommodation isn’t cheap either, with monied guests taking their pick between renting one of the 80-plus luxury villas on the island or taking up a suite or cottage at the only hotel on Mustique, The Cotton House.

A night in a two-occupancy ‘cottage’ – described as “in colonial Caribbean style” with a king size bed, dressing room, ensuite bathroom with walk in shower, a large veranda and garden views at the hotel will set guests back $600 in August.

As well as a sunny beach holiday, the Cambridges are also expected to spend the August bank holiday weekend at Balmoral visiting the Queen.

The Queen’s Scottish estate is “absolute paradise for children” Seward told The Sun, listing off the activities that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may get up to. Swimming, fishing, riding fell and Shetland ponies and picnics are on the menu.

“George might even go rabbit and grouse shooting with William,” claims Seward.“All the kids love it up there because they have picnics every day and sometimes at night they have family barbecues, which were always a favourite of Prince Philip. And kids don’t care about the midges and the rain.”