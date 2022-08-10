Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

They're officially moving out!

Prince William and Kate Middleton may be on holiday, but they’re not really catching a break, apparently.

The royal couple are busy preparing their move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor in the next few weeks, which will bring them closer to the Queen, as well as to Kate’s parents. There, all three Cambridge children are believed to be starting at nearby Lambrook School, which is just a 15-minute drive from Windsor Castle. That means they should be able to avoid boarding, unlike Prince William, who left home for boarding school at age eight.

Now, Kate’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, is speaking out about how busy his niece and her family truly are these days.

“William and Kate are going to have their hands full this summer as they move home to be nearer the Queen and settle the kids into a new school,” Gary told The Sun. “But I think they are ready for the next chapter in their lives.”

At the moment, the Cambridges are spending their summer in their beloved country retreat, Anmer Hall in Norfolk. They seem to be making the most of the sunny days so far, with William and Charlotte absolutely delighted to get to support the Lionesses as they “brought it home” at the recent Euros final. Duchess Kate, as for her, has been busy giving us flawless summer style, and getting to sail alongside the Great Britain SailGP Team.

But as the school year nears, Kate and William — like every other parent around the country — will have to wind down the fun summer activities a little in order to make sure their little ones are all ready to go, and that the whole family can get nice and settled in their brand new home. Until now, the family’s primary home base has been Kensington Palace in London.