Kate Middleton was “worried” by the public’s reaction to Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, with the family of five making headlines on the regular.

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are often in front of the cameras, they are extremely protective of their children’s privacy, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis only making rare royal outings. That is until recently.

This year has seen the Cambridge children burst into the spotlight, and from Princess Charlotte’s signature sass to Prince George’s Wimbledon appearance, they have proved to be a hit.

It is 4-year-old Prince Louis however who has really been the star of 2022, following his meme-worthy appearance at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

From holding his hands over his ears and screaming during the traditional flyover to sticking his tongue out at mum Kate Middleton during the Platinum Party at the Palace, Prince Louis truly stole the show – and the public loved him.

This, according to royal experts, is a source of concern for Kate, who is determined to give her children a normal upbringing.

“I think Kate has to wrap some semblance of normality around [George, Charlotte and Louis], because she knows what [royal life] can do,” royal expert Ingrid Seward explained, via Express.co.uk. “She’s seen it; she’s been around long enough…but they’re not normal children, and I think it’s extremely hard to keep their little feet on the ground.”

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have had a more gradual introduction to the spotlight, but it is thought that the world falling in love with Prince Louis so early on “is a danger Kate’s very aware of”, according to Seward.

“Louis at the Jubilee became a superstar,” she explained. “But that would have probably worried her a bit.”

This news comes as the Cambridge family relocates to Windsor to live closer to the Queen, while giving their children more privacy.