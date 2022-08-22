This is the sign that Kate Middleton is ready to be Queen, according to experts

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are the most talked-about family in the world, making viral news for everything from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s role elevation to their upcoming relocation to Windsor.

It was the Duchess of Cambridge that made the most news this week, with Kate’s relatability and popularity reassuring people of the Cambridges’ safe hands when she and Prince William are King and Queen.

The couple has always been known to rip up the royal rulebook and break protocol if it’s in the public interest, something that has done wonders for their popularity over the years. And this according to royal sources will only continue when they one day rule.

In fact, one source thinks that Kate Middleton is ready to become Queen already – and that when she does, she’ll be taking it upon herself to change some outdated rules.

“Kate may change some of the outdated royal rules when she becomes queen [consort],” a source explained to Us Weekly. “It used to be that you’d never see Kate at an event without William, but now she’s attending many official functions on her own now, a sign that she’s ready to be Queen.”

The source continued: “She’s also been very present on social media and has gotten comfortable doing TV interviews and virtual chats. She’s keen to continue that in the future as well.”

Kate has also been credited with being a future Queen in the making due to her supportive role to husband Prince William, referred to as his “pillar of strength” in the past couple of years of royal controversy.

“Kate is a natural leader who has a magnificent ability to remain composed, even during the most challenging situations,” one source told Us Weekly. Another added: “Kate’s used to all eyes being on her. Being in a strong, solid marriage to William helps. They lean on each other for support during difficult times and will talk through their problems. She’s been her husband’s pillar of strength throughout this whole ordeal.”

It looks like we’re in safe hands.