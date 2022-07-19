Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been criticised over their matching private jets

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Flaunting your private jets during a climate crisis? It's not a good look.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have faced backlash after sharing an image of their private jets on Instagram.

Posting on her account, Kylie shared an image of the couple embracing between two private jets and captioned it “wanna take mine or yours?”

The picture was shared with her 359 million following and has attracted more than 37,000 comments (at the time of writing).

While some replied saying it was “goals” (there’s always some), an overwhelming amount felt differently, calling the Kylie Cosmetics founder up on the post during a climate crisis.

“In the period of a global warming crisis, you think this is the most appropriate thing to post?” questioned one person, while another sarcastically joked: “‘Honey, whose jet shall we use to desiccate the planet today?'”

Others have also criticised the insensitivity of the post, flaunting their wealth, when so many are struggling economically.

Over on Twitter, many have shared news of the post. One Twitter user, @CaraLisette wrote:

“Europe is on fire, meanwhile Kylie Jenner is taking 15 minute trips in her private jet. I could recycle everything, buy all my clothes second hand, compost and grow my own food for the rest of my life and it wouldn’t even begin to offset the footprint from one of her flights.”

Another, @spaceypaula, re-shared an image of the Instagram post, writing: “how ignorant are you on a scale from 1 to kylie jenner.”

According to Buzzfeed News, records of the 24-year-old’s private jet use were dug up following the Instagram post and they show that her jet has been used for flights as short as three minutes.

The publication states: “While it is not confirmed whether the mom of two was on the plane at the time, records show that it flew from Camarillo, California, to Van Nuys, California, earlier this month.” In comparison, the journey by car would have taken 40 minutes, they say.

The UK is currently experiencing extreme weather, with the temperature passing 40C for the first time. Meanwhile, most of Europe is also experiencing a heatwave, with deadly wildfires raging.

Giving a stark warning earlier this week, the United Nations secretary general, António Guterres warned that “no nation is immune” from the danger of “floods, droughts, extreme storms and wildfires” brought on by the climate crisis. Frustrated, he said: “Yet we continue to feed our fossil fuel addiction.”

Of course, Kylie isn’t solely responsible for the climate crisis, but as one commenter under her post wrote: “Read the room Kylie.”