Prince George is very protective of his siblings – and we love it

He is the big brother after all

Prince George – who almost had a very different name – is the oldest of the Cambridge children, and as a result he has taken on the “protective” big brother role.

The nine-year-old royal – who is the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton – allegedly takes his sibling duties “seriously” and will do his utmost to set a good example to his sister Princess Charlotte and brother Prince Louis.

An insider has revealed the young royal will go above and beyond when it comes to household chores to help his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge – how sweet?

A source told Us magazine: “George is a hard worker.

“He sometimes needs a nudge like all kids his age, but he’s very smart and right up there at the top of his class.

“He’s very protective of his younger siblings and goes out of his way to help his mother with the household chores, especially when it earns him extra time on electronics.

“He’s a well-grounded down-to-earth little boy.”

This “well-grounded sentiment runs true with the whole family-of five as a body language expert has praised Kate and William’s parenting techniques.

Not only is George helpful and protective, but he is evidently popular, and also a “very sociable” child, and a sporty one at that.

The source added: “He’s very sociable and can chat for hours about his favourite soccer players, plus he loves rugby, cricket, all forms of sports really.”

Kate, 40, has previously claimed the youngest of her brood, Prince Louis, will always be her “baby”, while George is considered a “daddy’s boy”, and for more reasons than one.

The insider added: “He’s definitely a daddy’s boy. It’s not just their physical resemblance, they’ve got a tonne of the same interests and hobbies in common – even helicopters!”

While George has been hailed the protective sibling, we have previously reported Princess Charlotte is really the leader of the pack.

During the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, Prince Louis’ facial expressions may have gone viral, but it was Charlotte who was the real leader behind the siblings, and her confidence was on full display.